What a Detroit Lions draft could look like if they took QB Malik Willis at No. 2

There has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 2 overall pick, including some draft gurus who believe they could select QB Malik Willis out of Liberty.

So, what could a Lions draft look like if they did take Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft?

As you can see below, I used The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Simulator to see what the Lions could potentially walk away with if they selected Willis at No. 2.

Here is how it played out.

LB Nakobe Dean at No. 32 and S Lewis Cine at No. 34 would be a great combination of players to add to a Lions defense that can really use some help.

I also LOVE getting TE Trey McBride at No. 66 and WR Alec Pierce at No. 97. I believe the Lions will add both a tight end and a wide receiver in this draft and those are two players I would love to snag in the third round.

Nation, would you be satisfied if the Lions took Malik Willis at No. 2 if the rest of the draft played out this way?

With the 2022 NFL draft now two weeks away, it’s time to start rounding out our betslips. Where can we still find good value? Ben Brown of the PFF Betting Podcast joins The Power Rank’s Dr. Ed Feng and numberFire’s Jim Sannes to preview this year’s draft, discussing his read on the quarterback market, whether the buzz around the first overall pick is legitimate, and his favorite bets currently on the board.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below