What a World Cup tie against England means for USMNT

What the USA has to do to advance to the Knockout Stage

Following an opening game draw against Wales, the United States Men’s Soccer team had to face an extremely tough opponent on Friday at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. That opponent, of course, was the No. 5 team in the world, England. After an intense battle for 90 minutes (and four minutes of extra time), the USMNT and England had to settle for a 0-0 draw. With the draw, the United States now has 2 points with one more game remaining in the group stage.

What does the USMNT need to do to advance to the World Cup knockout stage?

Following their tie against England, the United States sits in third place in Group B. In order to make it to the World Cup Knockout Stage, the United States will have to finish in either first place or second place in the group.

So, what does the United States have to do to advance to the Knockout Stage?

Well, the answer to that question is very simple.

On Tuesday, the United States will take on Iran. If the USA wins, they advance, if they either lose or draw, they are out.

The USA will take on Iran on Tuesday beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.