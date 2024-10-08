What Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Is Saying About The Detroit Lions

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions will face a crucial NFC showdown as they hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning, and the outcome of this game could have significant implications on the NFC playoff race. Ahead of the matchup, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on the Lions and the challenge his team faces against one of the hottest teams in the league.

During a press conference on Monday, McCarthy emphasized that his team’s focus has fully shifted to the Lions. “At the end of the day, we’re about the Lions right now. That page has been turned, and this is what Monday is,” McCarthy said as quoted by SI. “We’ve got a big challenge. We’ve got to win a home game. We used to be pretty good at home, so we’ve got to win a home game. We’ve been really stressing the importance of winning on the road, and we’re off to a good start. But, we need to get our first home win.”

McCarthy also acknowledged the tough task ahead, particularly when it comes to facing Detroit's strong rushing attack, which features the dynamic duo of rookie Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. He pointed out that the Lions' offensive line plays a significant role in their success. “It’s not only them (Gibbs and Montgomery),” McCarthy noted. “It’s the offensive line they have is really, really good. And they do a good job in scheming and getting guys reached and cut off. And then these backs can really hit the hole good.”

McCarthy’s remarks indicate that the Cowboys are preparing for a physical battle in the trenches as they look to contain the Lions’ potent rushing attack. Sunday’s matchup will be a key test for both teams as they continue to jockey for position in the NFC standings, with the Cowboys looking to secure their first home win of the season and the Lions aiming to continue their strong road performances.