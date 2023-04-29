On Thursday night, with the No. 68 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected QB Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee. Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have made it very clear that Jared Goff is their starting quarterback moving forward, but they also made it clear that they would be adding another QB prior to the start of training camp.

Key Points

What drafting Hendon Hooker means for Detroit Lions, Jared Goff

Yes, Goff is the Lions' starter heading into the 2023 season, and yes, he is currently under contract through 2024, but that does not necessarily mean he will be around long-term. In fact, during a recent interview, Goff said the Lions have not yet brought up the possibility of a contract extension. Now, that is not a huge surprise as there is plenty of time to make that happen, but with the recent addition of Hooker, one has to wonder what the plan for Goff is moving forward.

Prior to tearing his ACL back in mid-November, Hooker was arguably the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy AND to be a Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. Now, Hooker is recovering from surgery, but once he is fully healed and in game shape, one would think that he will be Goff's backup in 2023.

But what about beyond that? Do the Lions have Hooker sit as the backup with the plan of making him the starter in 2024? Do they allow Goff to play out his contract as the starter and then replace him with Hooker in 2025? Or, maybe Goff balls out in 2023, and the Lions sign him to an extension while allowing Hooker to continue as the backup/emergency starter if Goff falls off?

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

Honestly, nobody but Holmes and Campbell really knows what the plan is moving forward for Hooker and Goff, as many things could happen along the way. That being said, Goff will certainly be the starter in 2023, and the Lions' quarterback room just got a lot stronger than it was with the addition of Hendon Hooker.