What If? Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Point Spread

After a stunning 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions are officially Super Bowl favorites for the first time in franchise history. With a 9-1 record, the Lions have positioned themselves as one of the league's elite teams. However, in order to achieve their ultimate goal and capture the franchise's first Super Bowl title, they might need to go through the two-time defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Point Spread

In a recent article by Ben Fawkes of The Athletic, six oddsmakers were asked to make a point spread for a hypothetical Chiefs vs. Lions Super Bowl matchup played on a neutral field. Here's what the oddsmakers had to say:

Lions -4.5

Lions -2.5

Lions -2

Lions -1.5

Lions -1

One pick-em

While the majority of oddsmakers favored the Lions, the spread was generally close, indicating a very competitive matchup. One oddsmaker, however, called the matchup a “pick-em” and highlighted a major factor: coaching. The oddsmaker pointed out that the experience of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, coupled with the Chiefs' Super Bowl pedigree, could sway things in their favor. “When you talk about Detroit vs. the Chiefs and Andy Reid, there’s a big difference there. And the Lions haven’t gotten to the Super Bowl yet. The Chiefs have been there,” the oddsmaker explained.

Bottom Line

While the Lions have the talent to compete with the Chiefs, this Super Bowl would present an interesting challenge, with the experience and pedigree of Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes likely playing a significant role. As the Lions continue their impressive season, the prospect of facing the Chiefs on the sport's biggest stage is an exciting possibility — but there will be plenty of hurdles along the way.