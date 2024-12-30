fb
Monday, December 30, 2024
Detroit Lions

What If The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Tie In Week 18?

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As Detroit Lions fans look ahead to their team's pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, there has been an ongoing debate about the significance of tonight's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. Many have argued that the Lions' Week 17 game is “meaningless,” especially after the Minnesota Vikings' win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, which set up a winner-takes-all scenario for the NFC North title in Week 18. However, the question remains: what happens if the game ends in a tie?

Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions' Week 18 Tie Scenarios and Playoff Implications

First, let's get something out of the way: The WINNER of the Week 18 clash between the Lions and Vikings will not only take the NFC North but also clinch the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC. Period. However, while the likelihood of a tie is slim, it's still worth considering the potential playoff implications.

Here’s where things get interesting: if the game ends in a tie, the result of the Lions' Week 17 matchup against the 49ers will play a crucial role.

Tie Scenario 1: Lions Beat 49ers, Tie Vikings

If the Lions win their Week 17 game against the 49ers and then tie the Vikings in Week 18, the Lions will clinch both the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Tie Scenario 2: Lions Lose to 49ers, Tie Vikings

If the Lions lose to the 49ers in Week 17 but manage to tie the Vikings in Week 18, the Vikings would win the NFC North and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Tie Scenario 3: Lions Tie 49ers and Tie Vikings

In the unlikely event that the Lions tie the 49ers and the Vikings in back-to-back weeks, the Vikings would win the NFC North and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Understanding the Probability of a Tie

While ties in the NFL are uncommon, they are certainly possible. Since the start of the 2019 season, there have been five ties in the NFL, with two of those ties involving the Detroit Lions. So while it may seem like a rare outcome, it is still a scenario that could impact the playoff race.

As the Lions head into a crucial stretch of the season, the outcome of their matchups in Week 17 and Week 18 are still very much in play. Whether they clinch the division and the top seed will depend on how they perform, and even the possibility of a tie could have a significant impact on the final standings.

So, if you know somebody who is trying to spread the lie that the Lions Monday Night Football game against the 49ers is “Meaningless,” you have my permission to flick them in the ear and tell them to read this article!

GO LIONS!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
