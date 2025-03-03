What it Will Cost for Detroit Lions to Pick Up Aidan Hutchinson’s 5th-Year Option

As the Detroit Lions head into the 2025 season, one key player’s future is at the top of their to-do list—Aidan Hutchinson. Recently, the NFL set the 2025 salary cap at $279.2 million, and along with that, the Lions have the fifth-year option costs for their first-round picks from the 2022 NFL Draft. For Hutchinson, the cost of exercising that option for 2026 would come in at $19.872 million.

The Road Ahead for Aidan Hutchinson

While that might seem like a steep price, the Lions’ ultimate goal isn’t just to exercise Hutchinson’s fifth-year option—it’s to secure him long term. Hutchinson has emerged as one of the league’s top young talents and has already proven to be a game-changer on the defensive line. He was playing at an elite level before his injury, which sidelined him for most of the 2024 season. If healthy, he would have been a serious contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Lions know Hutchinson is an integral piece to their success, and locking him into a long-term deal will be key as they aim for a Super Bowl run in the near future.

Why an Extension is More Likely Than the Fifth-Year Option

The fifth-year option would keep Hutchinson in Detroit for the 2026 season, but it’s not the route the team is likely to take. Instead, expect the Lions to focus on signing him to a long-term contract before the 2025 season begins. That would not only ensure they keep one of the best young pass rushers in the game but would also send a message that the Lions are all-in on building a championship defense around him.

Given his impact on the field and his potential, Hutchinson is poised to receive a massive extension. The Lions would prefer to lock him down now and avoid paying a higher price later. If the Lions want to keep their defensive unit elite for years to come, extending Hutchinson would be step one.