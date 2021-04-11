What it will cost the Detroit Lions to pick up Frank Ragnow’s fifth-year option

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have been pretty bad over the years. Every year, it seems like they swing and miss more often than not, which helps explain why they continue to lose games.

That being said, one pick the Lions hit out of the park came in 2018 when they selected center Frank Ragnow with the 20th overall pick.

Ragnow is currently going into his fourth season with the Lions and the team will eventually have to make what should be an extremely simple decision to pick up his fifth-year option.

According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, it will cost the Lions $12,657,00 to pick up Ragnow’s option when the time comes.

20. Frank Ragnow, C, Detroit Lions

Cost: $12,657,000

AV Index: 24 Actual | 16.9 Expected | 142% | 8th

YES | NO | OTHER

Ragnow, a starter in all 45 games he has played for the Lions, earned Pro Bowl honors last season while ranking third among centers in PFF grading. The value associated with his fifth-year option would trump the $12.5 million average for Corey Linsley, who recently set the market at the position on a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Chargers.

Keeping Ragnow around as long as possible may be the easiest decision Brad Holmes ever has to make a GM of the Lions.