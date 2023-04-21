After winning eight of their final 10 games in 2022, followed by a successful free-agency period, it was all rainbows and butterflies for the Detroit Lions with the NFL Draft coming up in just six days. That was until Friday when news broke that Jameson Williams has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy. As it stands, Williams will be able to participate in practices, etc. leading up to the regular season, but he will not be able to play in a game until Week 7.

Key Points

Williams' suspension is a big blow for the Lions as he was expected to have a big impact on the offense in 2023. Losing Williams for six games means the Lions will be without his blazing speed for over a third of the season, and they may need to consider drafting a wide receiver early. Williams has the potential to be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, and the Lions will have to prepare for six more games without him, following the loss of DJ Chark to free agency.

What Jameson Williams' gambling suspension means for Detroit Lions

Losing Williams for six games is a big blow for the Lions, as the hope was that he would be 100% healthy and ready to make a huge impact on the offense in 2023. After losing WR DJ Chark to the Carolina Panthers, the assumption was that Williams would have to step up in a big way when the Lions take the field this coming season. Now, the team will be without his blazing speed for over a third of the season, which is a huge bummer. Prior to this news, I believed the Lions would consider a wide receiver in the 3rd or 4th round of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, but now I think it is a foregone conclusion that they take one as early as Round 2.

Bottom Line: The Lions lose a big threat and Moore

Though Williams did not have a big impact during his rookie season, there is absolutely no question about it that he has the potential to be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. After losing Chark to free agency, the Lions now have to prepare for six more games without Williams, who was the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions are certainly losing a big threat for the first part of the season, and it will be interesting to see how they address it in the upcoming draft.

In addition to losing Williams for six games, the Lions also lose one of their best special teams players in CJ Moore, who has been suspended for a full season and subsequently cut by the team. Moore had just signed a multi-million extension with the Lions, so this is a big blow to his pocketbook.