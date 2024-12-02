What Jared Goff Texted Davis Warren After Michigan Beat Ohio State

After Michigan’s thrilling 13-10 victory over Ohio State, Jared Goff took a moment to congratulate Davis Warren on the monumental win. Goff told the media on Sunday that he texted Warren simply to say, “Congrats” on the win, acknowledging the significance of Michigan’s success over their rival.

“I did, I said, ‘Good job,'” Goff said. “I said, ‘Congrats, way to hang in there,' and ‘good win.'”

After Michigan’s upset win over Ohio State, #Lions QB Jared Goff said he texted Wolverines QB Davis Warren, telling him “congrats” on the victory. pic.twitter.com/LRC8jYSD3Z — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 1, 2024

Goff and Warren share a special bond, with Goff providing mentorship to Warren both on and off the field as beat cancer. The two quarterbacks’ connection grew after their shared ties to Southern California, with Goff offering support as Warren navigated his journey to Michigan. This relationship has been particularly meaningful for Warren, who has credited Goff for helping shape his development as a quarterback.

Goff’s message to Warren after Michigan’s huge win is just another example of the continued support the veteran quarterback has shown to his younger counterpart. As Warren continues to step into a larger role with Michigan, Goff’s guidance remains an important part of his growth as a