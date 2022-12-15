What Jared Goff told Penei Sewell before his big catch vs. Vikings [Video]

If you happened to tune in for last Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, you had the treat of watching Jared Goff complete passes to a plethora of players, including a huge one to RT Penei Sewell to pretty much seal the game. On Thursday, the Lions released their latest ‘Sights and Sounds’ video from their win over the Vikings, and it gave us a little look and listen into the instructions Goff gave to Sewell moments before the play happened.

What did Jared Goff tell Penei Sewell?

In the latest Sights and Sounds video from the Lions, Goff could be heard giving some last-second directions to Sewell.

“They told me to tell you, Penei, hold onto the ball, don’t be stupid with it,” Goff instructed to Sewell. “Just know if you get the ball stay in bounds, get the first down.”

“Alright. Yep, yep,” Sewell responded.

As we know, Sewell did hold onto the ball, and he did stay in bounds while picking up the first down.

Check it out.

Will we see Sewell catching any more passes moving forward? Probably not, but his catch in Week 14 against the Vikings will be one that will be remembered for a very long time. Especially, if the Lions end up winning out and getting into the NFL Playoffs.