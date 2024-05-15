What Jared Goff’s Mega Deal Means for Hendon Hooker

With Jared Goff’s Extension, the Future of Hendon Hooker is NOT With the Detroit Lions

Despite showing potential, Hendon Hooker’s journey with the Detroit Lions looks set to be a temporary chapter in his career, given the franchise’s commitment to Jared Goff as their long-term quarterback leader. The Lions have locked in Goff with a whopping four-year, $212 million extension, positioning him as the cornerstone of their offense through 2028. This strategic move leaves little room for Hooker to secure a starting role within the team.

Background and Current Role

Hooker, who was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, spent what effectively was a redshirt rookie year recuperating from an ACL injury sustained during his final college season at Tennessee. Although he was limited to light practice towards the end of last season and didn’t see any game action, Hooker remains a key part of the Lions’ setup as Goff’s understudy. This year, Hooker is anticipated to gain extensive playtime during the preseason, offering him a crucial platform to showcase his capabilities.

Looking Ahead

At 26 years old, Hooker isn’t the youngest quarterback in the league, and by the time his rookie contract concludes, he will be approaching 30. The upcoming seasons are critical for him to demonstrate his potential and versatility under the guidance of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. A strong performance could transform Hooker into either a prime candidate for a trade or bolster the Lions’ depth in the quarterback position, considered one of the most vital roles in football.

A Future Beyond Detroit

While Detroit may not be his lasting home, Hooker’s tenure with the Lions could still significantly benefit his career. This period of development and potential game time in a supportive environment could well prepare him for success elsewhere in the league.

The Bottom Line

Hendon Hooker’s ultimate destiny may not be with the Detroit Lions, but his current alignment with the team presents a valuable opportunity. It’s a chance to grow, to learn, and to prepare for the next steps in a career that could yet see him shine as a starting quarterback on another NFL stage.