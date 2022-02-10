What Shape Is Michigan Wolverines Basketball In Ahead Of March Madness?

March Madness is getting closer every day, and the Michigan Wolverines basketball team is one of the numerous programs hoping to hear its name called when the official bracket is announced.

Michigan making the NCAA Tournament wouldn’t just be a good thing for the team. It would be a positive for bettors in states that have already launched sports betting or plan to do so. One of those states is Ohio, where many Michigan fans live.

There’s a lot riding on Michigan making the tournament. What shape are the Wolverines in ahead of March Madness?

Michigan Could Be Left Out

March could ultimately bring disappointment for Michigan, as it could be left out of the NCAA Tournament scene.

As experts and analysts predict which teams will make the bracket, some, such as Sporting News, have left the Wolverines out. With automatic locks and other teams that have already proven themselves enough to surely be picked by the committee, Michigan is wavering around the bubble.

Michigan is above .500 on the season but doesn’t boast an impressive record, so the Wolverines (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) will need to improve their overall mark by the time the tournament teams are chosen if they want to play for it all come March.

Home Is Where The Wins Are

The difference is clear. The Wolverines are much better while playing at home. As of early February, Michigan’s win-total at home was more than double its home loss mark, while it had lost twice as many games on the road as it had won.

It’s typical for major programs to have a better win-loss record at home, as they not only have a home-court advantage but also often host lower-level teams early in the season. It makes for a better record as the season progresses, but also gives the team confidence before conference play begins.

With the NCAA Tournament featuring numerous venues across the country, though, the Wolverines won’t be able to count on the advantages their home court brings. They’ll have to win on the road if they want to advance and make this a memorable March Madness for the program.

Eli Brooks Is Shining

Every team needs its star players to shine when the games become more meaningful, and Eli Brooks is certainly doing that right now for Michigan.

The graduate guard scored 16 points and played solid defense for the Wolverines in their 58-57 win over Penn State. When Michigan needed a boost late, he made key free throws and helped put the win on ice.

Brooks is averaging around 11.9 points per game, and many of his points come from long-range. He’s one of the team’s 3-point shooting leaders, and he can knock down shots from all three levels.

“(Brooks) is selfless in so many ways,” coach Juwan Howard said after Michigan beat Penn State. “He’s smart, he’s a competitor and his teammates can trust him. He’s one of the best leaders that I’ve been around, and I’ve been around sports for a very long time.”

Basketball is certainly a game of talent and potential, and Brooks has proven he has both. He’ll need to keep it going if the Wolverines hope to not only make the tournament but have a successful run through March Madness.

Juwan Howard’s Coaching Is Key

No matter how the players are performing, coaching sometimes is the ultimate decider between wins and losses. Thankfully for Michigan, it has an impressive coach on its bench.

Howard has been the Wolverines’ head coach since 2019 when the school hired him away from his assistant coaching position with the NBA’s Miami Heat. He improved Michigan in his first two seasons, notching a 19-12 overall record in 2019-20 before tallying a 23-5 mark and leading Michigan to the Elite Eight in 2020-21.

Howard possesses both a substantial knowledge of the game and the leadership qualities needed to mentor his team through a grueling postseason run. He developed both of those attributes during his own days playing for Michigan when the Wolverines went to the NCAA championship game twice and to the Elite Eight one time.

Michigan boasts arguably one of the country’s top coaches in Howard. His coaching has already had a major impact on the Wolverines, and that isn’t likely to change down the stretch of the season, especially if the team earns a berth in the NCAA Tournament.