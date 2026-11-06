Jack Campbell said Wednesday that he has full movement in his lower body and is making progress with his upper body. The Lions have not released a diagnosis. Three spine specialists who have not examined Campbell or seen his imaging told the New York Post and the USA Today what his update could mean, and what nobody outside his medical team can know yet.”

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One detail in Jack Campbell’s injury update stood out to the spine specialists reading it: the movement in his legs. That, Dr. Ari Berg said, is “definitely encouraging.”

Berg, a spine surgeon at Hackensack Meridian Health, told Bridget Reilly of the New York Post on Thursday that the specific injury and its severity are still unclear from the outside. What the Detroit Lions linebacker described in his update on Wednesday, He was responding to what the Detroit Lions linebacker described in his update on Wednesday.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) on the field due to an injury after a tackle of Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (not in the photo) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Dr. Ari Berg Says the Jack Campbell Injury Could Be

Berg said it is possible Campbell has central cord syndrome. It happens when someone hyperextends his or her neck and bruises the center of the spinal cord, which sits behind the bones of the neck, a kind of “stinger” to the cord itself.

Berg explained, “At the very center of the spinal cord is where you have control of the arms. More toward the periphery of the spinal cord, you have control of the legs and that’s why when you have this contusion of the center of the spinal cord, it’s more common that you see this weakness in the arms and the upper extremities more so than the legs.”

If that is what Campbell has, Berg added, the good news is that it is an incomplete spinal cord injury, meaning the spinal cord appears to be fully intact.

Why Campbell’s Recovery Timeline Is Still Unknown

Every patient is different, and the swelling has to come down before anyone can measure Campbell’s progress, Berg said. “It could be weeks. It could be months. It could take longer than that. It’s just too soon to call. Again, encouraging that he’s already shown improvements and hopefully he continues on that upper trajectory.” Berg said doctors still need more information before anyone can judge Campbell’s long-term outlook.

What a Neurosurgeon at NYU Langone Sees

Chris Bumbaca of USA TODAY spoke with Dr. Darryl Lau, a neurosurgeon at NYU Langone’s Spine Center and the director of spinal neurosurgery research there. Lau has not seen Campbell’s medical information, but he said the spinal cord appears to be intact based on the public updates, and that movement in both the arms and the legs is another optimistic sign.

“And it’s only within days, so those are all positive things,” Lau said. Lau also raised a second possibility. Spinal shock, a short-term reaction to trauma that usually clears within a day or two. He said he cannot predict how long recovery will take without seeing the MRI and other imaging.

“If the body is in a very awkward position and is very vulnerable, even low-impact forces can cause pretty significant injury,” said Lau, who added that because Campbell’s facemask was looking up and not down at the ground, he likely avoided a worse outcome.

“Moving his legs completely strong is very different than being able to run or walk,” he said, adding: “You can even do leg workouts but his balance might be completely off. So recovery’s going to be long for him”.

Dr. Betsy Grunch on Why the Arms Took the Worst of It

Campbell’s head and neck hyperextended as he collided with the left hip of Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. That kind of hyperextension can “ding” the spinal cord, according to Dr. Betsy Grunch, a Georgia-based neurosurgeon who reaches more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram as “@ladyspinedoc.”

Grunch said a hit like that can damage the central part of the spinal cord and cause swelling that hits the arms harder than the legs, which is what Campbell described. Grunch and Lau both described central cord syndrome, a rare injury, as a possible explanation.

“Typically, (patients) can even have full function in the legs and even greater motor loss in the arms,” Grunch told USA TODAY Sports.

Grunch said that if it is central cord syndrome, a full recovery is quite possible given how quickly Campbell is reportedly improving.

“The fact of a full recovery (potential) really is very inspiring, because on the field it looked very worrisome,” Grunch said. “Return to play? To be determined.”

Campbell was hurt in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s game against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1. Detroit Sports Nation reported earlier this week on the support he has drawn from his family and his former Iowa teammates.

Campbell does have a long recovery ahead of him.