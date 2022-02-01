What States Will Launch Mobile Sports Betting Next?

Sports betting news has been on overdrive recently, and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon.

New York and Louisiana, two key markets in the gambling scene, just launched mobile sports betting, and multiple states could be next. One of those states is Maryland, and when it launches one of the platforms expected to be available is BetMGM Maryland Sportsbook.

Michigan recently hit the one-year anniversary of its successful launch of sports betting. In Michigan last year, bettors placed more than $3.6 billion in sports bets, and $7.2 million was paid to the state in taxes from online sports betting.

With the launches of online betting in New York, Michigan, Louisiana, and others, there are plenty of examples for others to follow, and evidence for favorable results, once they let the industry in. So which states will be next to launch mobile sports betting?

Maryland Sports Betting

Sports bettors have fixed their eyes and ears on Maryland, as it could well be the next state to install mobile sports betting.

The state is a prime market. In just its first month, retail sports betting at Maryland casinos topped $16 million, the Baltimore Sun reported. Residents can bet at multiple retail locations, including MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

With such a successful retail betting launch, optimism for its mobile counterpart increases. In-state bettors are hungry for more action, and the expected emergence of online sports betting there could help quench the thirst.

After Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation in May to legalize sports betting, state officials worked to create rules and regulations for both in-person and mobile gambling, so some groundwork has already been laid for online sports betting.

With the hope that mobile sports betting will kick off in Maryland before the start of the 2022 football season, residents shouldn’t have to wait much longer to place that first online wager.

Ohio Sports Betting

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed sports betting legislation into law in late December, paving the way for mobile gambling in the state with a Jan. 1, 2023 deadline.

That means Ohio is on track to become one of the next states to offer mobile sports betting along with in-person gambling. The Ohio Casino Control Commission said creating rules and regulations for the industry could take months, though, and it doesn’t plan to accept sports betting applications from businesses until the summer or fall, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

“We want to get this up and running as soon as possible, but we’re building a whole new industry,” Sen. Kirk Schuring said, according to the Enquirer. “We’re hoping it can be done sooner (than 2023.)”

Despite the arduous process, though, the fact that there’s both a deadline and that officials are working out the kinks means Ohioans should have faith that they will be able to place an in-state bet sooner rather than later. The state is moving ahead much more quickly than others that haven’t yet legalized the industry.

And with the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes all residing in the state, bettors will have plenty to gamble on once the industry is active. All they can do is hope it comes as soon as possible.

Massachusettes Sports Betting

When it comes to the future of sports betting, Massachusetts is a bit of a wild card. There have been moments of hope, and moments of disappointment for in-state bettors looking to put some money down.

Massachusetts is located close to several other states that have successfully instituted sports betting, and there has been a push via legislation to do so there, but nothing has stuck so far. Multiple bills have been sent through the state legislature, and though none have yet become law, there is hope from sports betting advocates that the industry will soon come to the Bay State.

The push has one major ally: Sen. Eric Lesser. He has been a key proponent of legalizing sports betting, and he hopes it happens this year, as he’s seen how successfully nearby states have instituted it.

“A lot of other states have done it including almost all of our neighbors and it’s gone pretty smoothly,” Lesser said, according to Boston 25 News.

It’s still a back-and-forth in the state legislature regarding sports betting, but if Lesser and other proponents have their way, the industry will come to Massachusetts soon enough. Once it does, there’s a good chance it will see similar success to what its neighbors have experienced.