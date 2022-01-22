in U of M

What ‘The Big House’ would look like if it had a dome [Photo]

If you have ever been to a Michigan football game in late November or early December, you are well aware that it can get pretty damn cold in The Big House.

But have you ever gone as far as wondering what Michigan Stadium would look like if it had a dome?

Personally, I have not and would HATE it with a passion.

Well, thanks to our friend Swanky Wolverine, we now know what The Big House would look like with a dome.

Check it out!

What do you think?

