What the Detroit Lions are getting in their newest offensive weapon

We predicted it would happen and on Wednesday, the Detroit Lions officially claimed WR Josh Reynolds off waivers, giving quarterback Jared Goff a nice weapon to work with on the offensive side of the ball.

So, what are the Lions getting in their newest offensive weapon?

Here is what a few people are saying. H/T to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire for tracking these down.

Tennessee Titans beat writer, Turron Davenport:

The Lions are getting a smooth, versatile receiver that can play X,Z or on the slot. Reynolds is a capable deep threat but wasn’t used in that manner with the Rams. He hoped that opportunity would materialize for him with Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee but an Achilles and shoulder inury kept him from reaching his potential during training camp. Once Reynolds was healthy he found himself buried on the depth chart behind Marcus Johnson l, Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Jake Ellenbogen of Downtown Rams:

The Lions are getting a tall and lanky receiver that has a chance to take over as the number one wideout in Detroit. The big reason is his connection with Jared Goff. He trusts him and while Reynolds isn’t the biggest name ever, he can certainly play. He filled in when Kupp, Cooks and Woods needed him to. He needs to improve the timing of his jumps in 50/50 ball situations but he can be used as a big slot or on the outside. I love the fit in Detroit with Goff and I think Reynolds can reinvent himself in the second half of this season. Familiarity is key and GM Brad Holmes was very high on Reynolds when the Rams drafted him.

Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire:

Reynolds isn’t the fastest receiver, but he’s a long strider who can stretch the field when given the chance. The biggest issue is he’s not physical at the catch point and doesn’t win enough in jump-ball situations for a player his size. He plays much smaller than his frame, which is admittedly frustrating because he has the combination of size and speed to be a starting receiver in the NFL.

When he was a starter with the Rams, he didn’t run deep routes very often but when he did, Jared Goff was inaccurate and didn’t always give him a chance to make a play. I still think he can succeed as an outside receiver, he just needs to play with better physicality and with stronger hands.