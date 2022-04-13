What the Detroit Lions could potentially get for the No. 32 overall pick

There has been a TON of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially trading the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but as we have mentioned before, there may be a better chance that they trade the No. 32 overall pick.

But, what could the Lions get in exchange for the final pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Well, in a recent article published on Pro Football Focus, it is suggested that the Lions trade the No. 32 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for No. 43, No. 114, and No. 190.

TRADE

Atlanta Falcons receive: No. 32

Detroit Lions receive: No. 43, No. 114, No. 190

Comparable trade – 2014:

Minnesota Vikings receive: No. 32 (QB Teddy Bridgewater)

Seattle Seahawks receive: No. 40 and No. 108

With the No. 32 overall pick, PFF believes the Falcons should select QB Matt Corral out of Ole Miss.

The reasoning behind Atlanta wanting to trade back into the first round to get Corral is so they will have him around for his fifth-year option season.

From PFF:

After two NFC South teams land quarterbacks with back-to-back picks ahead of the Falcons at No. 8, Atlanta moves up to the bottom of the first round for Corral. The bottom of the first round is a popular trade spot because of teams looking to secure the fifth-year option on a prospect, particularly a quarterback.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading into his fifth-year option season after the team traded up to No. 32 overall with the Eagles in 2018, so here, we have the Falcons following the same idea.

Corral’s 92.8 passing grade without pressure over the last two seasons ranks tied for 12th in the entire FBS, though his numbers under pressure leave a bit to be desired, and an adjustment will be necessary playing behind an Atlanta Falcons offensive line that ranked 31st in team pass-blocking grade in 2021 (52.6).