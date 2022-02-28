What To Watch For In Red Wings Vs. Hurricanes

The Detroit Red Wings will kick off March with a major matchup.

The Red Wings will host the Carolina Hurricanes on March 1, for their first of 14 games during the month.

Detroit hopes to make the most of what’s left of its regular-season slate, and it continues Tuesday. Here’s what to watch for as the Red Wings take on the Hurricanes.

Can Sebastian Aho Be Contained?

In Detroit’s scouting report for Tuesday’s game, Sebastian Aho’s name may be circled in red.

Carolina’s standout center is a dangerous playmaker, able to score goals or pull off clean assists. He leads the team in goals (23), assists (32), and points (55) as the Hurricanes offense runs through him more often than not.

Aho’s only played six years, but he’s been named an All-Star twice, including this season, when he accomplished the feat even after missing time in December due to testing positive for COVID-19.

“That’s your best player,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said after the Hurricanes beat the Calgary Flames on Dec. 9, according to nhl.com. “We rely on (Aho) to do a lot of things. He came through for us when a lot of guys were just having off nights. Sometimes the best players just have to take over.”

Containing Aho will be paramount for the Red Wings if they hope to beat the Hurricanes, as stopping him could lead to stopping Carolina’s entire offense. That’s a tall order, though, and one they’ll have to focus on nonstop to fulfill.

Can The Red Wings Bounce Back?

Detroit will be looking to start March better than it finished in February.

The Red Wings lost 10-7 to rival Toronto on Feb. 26, making it their third loss in as many games to the Maple Leafs this season. The outcome was especially disappointing for Detroit because it used goals from Filip Hronek, Joe Veleno, Carter Rowney, and Michael Rasmussen to nearly come back on the Maple Leafs in the third period.

While that rally was impressive, the Red Wings ultimately didn’t have enough in the tank to stave off the Maple Leaf’s victory.

“The third period was exciting for the fans and the building was electric, but for a coach, this is fool’s gold,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said, according to The Associated Press. “What happened out there wasn’t good enough, and it wasn’t close to being good enough. I think our guys know that.”

Detroit (23-24-6, 52 points) hopes this month will be better for it than the last when it notched just a 2-5 record. Currently a middling team in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division standings with two months left in the regular season, the Red Wings will have to shift to high gear if they hope to finish their slate in a strong fashion.

It all starts on their home ice Tuesday against the Hurricanes (37-11-4, 78 points).

How Long Is Alex Nedeljkovic’s Leash?

Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic may need to be on alert.

He was benched during Detroit’s loss to Toronto after giving up three goals on 13 shots in just over 11 minutes. Though he later returned to the game, the situation proved Nedeljkovic’s job is anything but secure.

“We got down 3-0 right off the bat, so I made a change to try to get something going,” Blashill said, according to CBS Sports. “When (backup Thomas Greiss) gives up four more, I decided to go back to (Nedeljkovic) because he hasn’t played much recently because of the schedule.”

Nedeljkovic has played in 37 games this season, starting 34, and has allowed 107 goals while notching 1,001 saves. Meanwhile, Greiss has played 20, starting 18, and has given up 58 goals with 495 saves. Nedeljkovic has a 14-15 record, while Greiss’ record is 8-8.

It’s not unorthodox for goalies to be pulled from games, and it’s not always a sign of a player on the hot seat. But with the rough streak the Red Wings are currently on, it’s not hard to imagine Blashill making a permanent move to spark any type of success for his team.

How long Nedeljkovic’s leash will be, or if he even gets the start, will be a major storyline during Tuesday’s matchup.