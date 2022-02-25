What To Watch For In Red Wings Vs. Maple Leafs

Matchups like this don’t come all the time.

The Detroit Red Wings will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Feb. 26, in the latest clash between the two rivals. It’s a big deal any time rivals meet on the ice, and with platforms like PointsBet Ontario launching soon in for Canadian sports bettors and Michigan sports betting already well underway, both fans and sports bettors alike will set their sights on this series for years to come.

Here’s what to watch for in the rivalry’s latest chapter:

Can Detroit Beat Toronto For The First Time This Season?

The last few bouts in this series haven’t gone well for Detroit.

The Maple Leafs beat the Red Wings both times the teams have played this season. Toronto won, 5-4, on Oct. 30, then upped its winning margin with a 7-4 victory on Jan. 29.

“We gave up some opportunities we didn’t need to in the second period,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said after the Jan. 29 game, according to The Associated Press. “Then in the third, they had all the momentum and we didn’t have enough pushback.”

Detroit will look to turn the tables Saturday and earn its first win over Toronto this season, but it won’t be easy. The Maple Leafs have already won more than 30 games, while the Red Wings have been floating around .500.

Anything can happen in pro hockey, though, especially in a rivalry series in which passion and competitive drive rule. The Red Wings hope to feel the positive effects of that passion, instead of disappointment, this time around.

Will Pius Suter Step Up Again?

Red Wings center Pius Suter could be the difference in not only Saturday’s game, but many others the rest of the season. Why? Because he’s already been the difference in past games.

He certainly was on Feb. 17 against the New York Rangers, when he netted the winning goal in a shootout victory for the Red Wings.

Originally undrafted out of Switzerland, Suter joined the Red Wings after starting his career with the Chicago Blackhawks. Since coming to Detroit, he’s helped the team as it looks to move up the Atlantic Division standings.

As of Feb. 21, Suter had 11 goals and 12 assists in 51 games. Those stats are close to the numbers he put up during his lone season with the Blackhawks, proving his production is linked more to his own talent than the team he is currently with.

“He’s got great hockey sense both offensively and defensively,” Blashill said, according to nhl.com. “He is around the opponent’s net. He is very, very good in those areas with the stick. That’s where he scores all his goals. I think he’s done a good job since we’ve used him fairly regularly on the PK. Smart defensively. So he’s a good all-around player.”

Suter’s impact for Detroit is apparent, and he should be a key factor in its game against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Based on other games this season, he could even be the deciding factor.

How Will It Affect Detroit Long Term?

This could be a pivotal game for the Red Wings’ outlook down the stretch.

Rivalry matchups aren’t just big in the moment. They can affect a team’s mentality in the following games. Beating your rival, especially after losing to them multiple times before, can provide an immense momentum boost and, though it wouldn’t affect the standings much, could give Detroit confidence in its remaining regular season divisional games.

A win would also give Detroit two wins in a row overall. While that may not seem like a major accomplishment, the Red Wings have shown notable improvement, avoiding losing streaks while facing daunting foes in the thick of the season. Saturday’s game could be pivotal in keeping those impressive efforts alive.

In the same vein, though, yet another loss to the Maple Leafs could hurt the Red Wings’ mentality, deflating their confidence at one of the worst possible times. Five months into the season, Detroit needs to keep its winning streaks going to keep from falling too far behind in the standings.

“It’s important in this league not to get on a bad stretch, and that’s easier said than done,” Blashill said, according to The Detroit News. “We’ve got a tough stretch ahead of us, still, but it’s important to follow up losses with wins. Sometimes, there’s a snowball effect, but you play so much and you’ve lost five straight and you really lose position in the standings.”