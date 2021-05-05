What waiving RB Kerryon Johnson saves the Detroit Lions

by

On Wednesday night, many were shocked (not us) when reports surfaced that the Detroit Lions are releasing RB Kerryon Johnson.

The reason this decision is not too surprising is that though Johnson is one of the best RBs in the NFL when it comes to pass protection, he is one-dimensional. That, coupled with the fact that Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes love newly drafted RB Jermar Jefferson, makes waiving Johnson a predictable move.

Financially speaking, waiving Johnson will save the Lions $1.3 million in 2021.

Nation, do you think this was the right decision?

