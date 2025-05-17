What’s Next For Detroit Pistons After Playoffs Run End?

For Detroit Pistons fans, 2025 was the year hope finally felt tangible again. After a long stretch without much to cheer about, the Pistons have shown they’re not far from serious contenders.

Unfortunately, the Pistons’ 2025 playoff run ended in a hard-fought six-game series against the New York Knicks, concluding with a narrow 116–113 loss in Game 6. But after that early exit, the hard part is just beginning. The offseason is filled with questions.

How do they build on this momentum? Where are the weaknesses that need addressing? Let’s take a look at what needs to happen next for this up-and-coming squad.

Who Steps Up as the Pistons’ Second Scorer?

While Cade Cunningham’s development into a cornerstone player has been a major bright spot, the team learned a hard truth in the postseason. They need a secondary scorer.

The absence of a reliable offensive option next to Cunningham became especially evident in crucial playoff moments. Cunningham is still the face of the franchise, but as the postseason showed, he can’t do it all alone.

Pistons’ executive vice president, Trajan Langdon, has been vocal about exploring ways to address this gap. Whether through internal development or looking to the market, finding someone who can consistently score is vital.

Here are Cade Cunningham’s stats for the 2024-25 NBA season:

Points per game : 26.1

: 26.1 Assists per game : 9.1

: 9.1 Rebounds per game : 6.1

: 6.1 Steals per game : 1.0

: 1.0 Blocks per game: 0.8

Ausar Thompson, a promising young player, could take on a bigger role in this area, but the team will likely pursue trade opportunities or signings during free agency. There’s also speculation about a potential move for an established scorer to bring stability to the offense, ensuring that Detroit is no longer so reliant on their young star.

The goal is to avoid relying too heavily on one player and to ensure the offense is dynamic. With Cade Cunningham, the Pistons have the foundation they need. Now, they need to surround him with complementary pieces who can contribute on both ends of the floor.

Making the Most of Their Few Picks

Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, fans and bettors alike are keeping an eye on the Pistons’ strategy. After trading their 2020 first-round pick to the Houston Rockets, Detroit has no first-round selections in the 2025 draft. They will pick 37th overall, which puts them in a tight position.

For spectators and those placing bets, the focus now shifts to how the Pistons can maximize their mid-second-round pick. The goal should be finding players who can immediately contribute and improve the team’s depth, especially in perimeter shooting and defensive versatility. While they won’t have the luxury of a top-tier pick, every selection must address these needs to build a stronger roster.

Fans and analysts will watch closely as the front office looks to find diamonds in the rough, like players who can bring something unique to the table. The Pistons will target players ranging from a sharpshooter to a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions.

How Will Detroit Use Its Cap Space?

One of the most important aspects of Detroit’s offseason will be managing its cap space. The Pistons are projected to have around $19 million in cap space, which is a solid starting point for making moves. However, this figure could fluctuate depending on their decisions regarding player options and possible extensions.

Cade Cunningham’s anticipated selection to the All-NBA team will result in a salary bump, which will complicate the team’s financial picture, but it’s still manageable.

That said, the Pistons could make some significant moves if they pursue a high-profile free agent or trade for a more experienced player. With plenty of cap space and financial flexibility, the Pistons could use exceptions or pursue contracts that align with their long-term goals.

The Pistons will need to weigh their options carefully. They could sign a proven scorer in free agency or look for trade opportunities to upgrade their roster without exceeding the salary cap. The front office is also keen on building financial flexibility for the future, which will be essential as the team looks to add star power in the future.

Building on a Solid Coaching Base

Under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Pistons have seen substantial progress. His emphasis on defense, player development, and accountability helped the team post a 44-38 record and made their playoff appearance a real achievement. Bickerstaff has instilled a culture of discipline and growth critical for any rebuilding team.

The coaching staff will continue to be vital to the Pistons’ future success. With an established structure and coaching stability, the team can continue to develop its young players while maintaining a competitive edge.

Having continuity on the coaching staff is crucial for player growth, and with Bickerstaff at the helm, the Pistons are in a good position to continue their upward trajectory.

This stability will help the team avoid the pitfalls of frequent coaching changes that have derailed other franchises in the past. The Pistons are building something sustainable, and Bickerstaff’s leadership will play a key role in ensuring that the team continues to make incremental progress.

Wrapping Up

The Pistons have a lot of promise, but they’re not quite there yet. They’ve taken a big step in the right direction, but the offseason is where the real work begins. Finding the right scorers, deepening their roster, and continuing to develop the young core will set the stage for a more successful future. The Pistons are on the verge of something special. It’s all about capitalizing on their momentum and making the right moves to push this team forward.