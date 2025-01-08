When Ben Johnson Will Interview With the New England Patriots

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is set to interview for the New England Patriots head coaching job this Friday, according to a report from Adam Schefter.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1877078237571854371

The Patriots, who are in need of a new head coach, may be an appealing destination for Johnson. With a talented young quarterback in Drake Maye, a top-four pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and ample salary cap space to improve the roster, the Patriots offer a promising foundation for a potential coach. Johnson, who has played a key role in the Lions' offensive success, could be the right fit to lead the Patriots into their next chapter.

As the Lions prepare for their playoff run, Johnson's future is a key topic of discussion. His interview with New England is another step in what could be a busy offseason for one of the most sought-after coordinators in the NFL.