When Can the Detroit Pistons Clinch a Playoff Spot

Hint: It is VERY soon!

Heading into Friday night’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors, our Detroit Pistons sit at 42-34, and their magic number is officially down to one. That means one more win, and they clinch a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. It’s been a long road back — Detroit hasn’t seen the playoffs since 2019, and their last postseason victory came all the way back in 2008.

This season, though, has been different. Led by Cade Cunningham, who’s elevated his game to All-NBA levels, and a supporting cast that has grown with confidence, the Pistons have transformed into a team no one wants to face down the stretch.

The Opportunity in Toronto

The Pistons are currently 11.5-point road favorites Friday night as they face a struggling Raptors team on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to Portland. The timing couldn’t be better for Detroit. A win not only clinches a postseason spot, but it also brings them one step closer to ending the NBA’s longest active playoff losing streak (14 games).

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET — and if all goes well, Pistons fans might finally get to celebrate a long-awaited return to relevance.

Let’s see if Detroit can take care of business and punch their ticket to the dance.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

