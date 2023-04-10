When Detroit Lions will meet with Hendon Hooker

We previously passed along a report that the Detroit Lions had scheduled a Top 30 meeting with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker. Now, we have some additional information about when that meeting will take place. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Hooker is flying to Detroit on Monday, and he is scheduled to meet with the team on Tuesday. The Lions already have their starter in Jared Goff, but it sure sounds like they are kicking the tires on finding Goff's eventual successor.

Key Points

The Lions already have a starting QB in Jared Goff

The Lions have a meeting set up with Hendon Hooker

Hooker is flying to Detroit on Monday and will meet with the team on Tuesday

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Hendon Hooker

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have made it clear that they already have their starting quarterback in Goff, but that does not mean that they are completely ruling out selecting a QB in the 2023 NFL Draft. Hooker, who is still recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered this past season, has been climbing up draft boards, and some believe he could be selected in the first round.

Bottom Line: The door is open for the Lions selecting a QB in the 2023 NFL Draft

Yes, the Lions have their starting QB for the 2023 season, but they could still select a QB in the upcoming NFL Draft. With that in mind, Detroit could be the perfect match for Hooker, as he would be able to sit out the 2023 season while learning from Goff. That being said, I don't anticipate the Lions using the No. 6 pick on Hooker, but if he is around at No. 18, it would not be shocking to hear his name called.