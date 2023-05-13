Back in April, the Detroit Lions received a setback when four players were suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy, including WR Jameson Williams, who was suspended for six games. After suffering a torn ACL in his final college game, Williams' rookie season offered only a glimpse of his potential. Now that the Lions' 2023 regular-season schedule has been released, and we know when their bye week is, we also know exactly when Williams will make his season debut.

When Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams will make 2023 debut

With the Lions having their bye week in Week 9, we now know that Williams will make his season debut in Week 7 when the Lions face the Baltimore Ravens on the road. The timing aligns favorably, providing Williams with an opportunity to make an impactful comeback and contribute to the team's success.

Why it Matters

The Lions had high expectations for Williams this year, envisioning him in an expanded role and anticipating a breakout season. However, with a suspension sidelining him for six games, he will miss a significant portion of the 2023 season. Fortunately, he will still be allowed to participate in team activities and practice until final cuts before Week 1. Additionally, he can return to practice for a few weeks before becoming eligible to play. While any missed practice time is not ideal, Williams has the opportunity to make a strong comeback.

Bottom Line – Awaiting Williams' Impact

As the Detroit Lions prepare for the 2023 season, the impending return of wide receiver Jameson Williams generates anticipation and optimism. Despite the setbacks of injury and suspension, Williams' talent and potential have not gone unnoticed. With his debut set for Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Lions will soon witness his contribution to the team's offensive prowess.