Wednesday, February 12, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsWhen Does NFL Free Agency Start for the Detroit Lions?
Detroit Lions

When Does NFL Free Agency Start for the Detroit Lions?

Richard Knight
By Richard Knight
0

NFL free agency officially begins with the start of the new league year, and for the Detroit Lions, this is a crucial time as they look to bolster their roster for the 2025 season. General Manager Brad Holmes and his team will be busy making moves to build on a promising (yet also disappointing) 2024 season, whether it's adding key players on defense, re-signing important contributors, or filling roster gaps through strategic signings. Lions fans can expect an exciting offseason with plenty of activity as Detroit looks to take the next step toward a Super Bowl.

Michael Badgley 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shares touching story NFL Schedule Leaks

When Can the Detroit Lions Begin Signing Free Agents?

The 2025 NFL league year will officially begin on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, which is when newly signed players can officially join their new teams, and the Lions' roster for 2025 starts taking shape.

Before the official start of free agency, there’s a “legal tampering period” that begins on Monday, March 10 at noon ET. During this window, teams like the Lions can negotiate with players and agents on contracts, though no deals can be made official until the new league year starts.

For Lions fans, the tampering period means you can start to see what moves the team might be making as early as March 10. While no contracts will be finalized yet, the rumors and speculations will start flying as Detroit continues its roster-building process for a promising 2025 campaign.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Free Agency: 3 Offensive Guards to Consider
Next article
Detroit Lions Slip in Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Power Rankings
Richard Knight
Richard Knight
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions