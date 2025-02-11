When Does NFL Free Agency Start for the Detroit Lions?

NFL free agency officially begins with the start of the new league year, and for the Detroit Lions, this is a crucial time as they look to bolster their roster for the 2025 season. General Manager Brad Holmes and his team will be busy making moves to build on a promising (yet also disappointing) 2024 season, whether it's adding key players on defense, re-signing important contributors, or filling roster gaps through strategic signings. Lions fans can expect an exciting offseason with plenty of activity as Detroit looks to take the next step toward a Super Bowl.

When Can the Detroit Lions Begin Signing Free Agents?

The 2025 NFL league year will officially begin on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, which is when newly signed players can officially join their new teams, and the Lions' roster for 2025 starts taking shape.

Before the official start of free agency, there’s a “legal tampering period” that begins on Monday, March 10 at noon ET. During this window, teams like the Lions can negotiate with players and agents on contracts, though no deals can be made official until the new league year starts.

For Lions fans, the tampering period means you can start to see what moves the team might be making as early as March 10. While no contracts will be finalized yet, the rumors and speculations will start flying as Detroit continues its roster-building process for a promising 2025 campaign.