When Green Bay Packers fans can expect to see Aaron Rodgers play in a game

As you know, after a wild spring/summer of playing games, Aaron Rodgers ultimately decided to return to the Green Bay Packers.

But for those Packers’ fans who cannot wait to see Rodgers suit up for a game, they will have to wait until the regular season as head coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday that the reigning MVP will “most likely not” play in the preseason.

Jordan Love will get plenty of action with Rodgers out.

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur said today that Aaron Rodgers will “most likely not” play in the preseason. Jordan Love expected to get plenty of preseason play time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2021