When Lions GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell Will Speak at NFL Combine

Believe it or not, we are less than a week away from the start of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and on Friday, the schedule was released for when NFL GMs and head coaches will speak to the media. The schedule, of course, includes Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Why it Matters

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will officially kick off on Thursday, February 27, and will run through Sunday, March 2.

Prior to the start of the combine, NFL GMs and head coaches will speak to the media. Those press conferences will be held on Tuesday, February 25, and Wednesday, February 26.

When will Brad Holes and Dan Campbell Speak to the Media?

Brad Holmes will speak to the media on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Dan Campbell will speak to the media on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Full Schedule

Below is the full schedule for GM and Head Coach Press conferences during the days leading up to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Key Stats & Further Reading