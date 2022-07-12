Could the Detroit Lions change the name of Ford Field in the not-too-distant future?
For the past 21 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have played their home football games at Heinz Field but that will not be the case moving forward as news broke on Monday that Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. The Kraft Heinz contract was originally for 20 years but an extension was agreed on prior to the 2021 season. Now, the company has opted against another extension.
With the Steelers changing the name of their stadium, we got to thinking about when the Lions could potentially rename Ford Field.
When the Detroit Lions could get a new stadium name
So, when does the Detroit Lions’ current stadium naming contract with the Ford Motor Company come to an end?
Well, our initial research led us to a website called Stadiums of Pro Football, which states the following about the Lions’ current contract with the Ford Motor Company.
“Ford Motor Company purchased the naming rights to the stadium for $40 million over 20 years, therefore the stadium was named Ford Field. Construction began on November 16, 1999 and was completed in 2002.”
But, then, we dug a little further and found an article (H/T to @XacSnyder for the help) on Crain’s Detroit that reveals the real details. According to the article, a ‘Securities and Exchange Commission’ says the original deal between the Lions and the Ford Motor Company was actually for 25 years and cost $50 million.
From a ‘Securities and Exchange Commission’ via Crain’s Detroit:
Assuming that report is accurate, and we have no reason to believe it is not, the Detroit Lions’ contract with the Ford Motor Company will expire following the 2026 season, which means the Ford Field could potentially be renamed at that time.
That being said, considering the Ford Motor Company and the Detroit Lions are owned by the same family, it would be an absolute shocker to see Ford Fied renamed.