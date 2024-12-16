When Will Dan Campbell Speak To Media About Detroit Lions Injuries?

As the Detroit Lions recover from their tough 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills, fans and media alike are eagerly awaiting an update on the team’s significant injuries. Several key players suffered what could be season-ending injuries during the game, including defensive tackle Alim McNeill, cornerback Carlton Davis III, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, and running back David Montgomery.

McNeill is recovering from a torn ACL, Davis is dealing with a fractured jaw, Dorsey has a serious leg injury, and Montgomery is currently undergoing testing for an MCL injury. With the Lions’ playoff hopes still very much alive, the status of these players will be crucial to how the team approaches the final stretch of the regular season.

When Will Dan Campbell Speak To The Media?

Head coach Dan Campbell is scheduled to speak to the media on Monday at 3 p.m. ET, and all eyes will be on his press conference for updates on the injuries. Campbell’s comments will provide important insight into the severity of these injuries and how the Lions plan to move forward without some of their key contributors.

With the team’s playoff push on the line, Campbell’s update will be critical for both the players and the fans, as the Lions look to adjust to these unfortunate setbacks and keep their postseason hopes alive. Stay tuned for further updates after Campbell’s media availability on Monday.