The Detroit Red Wings landed one of hockey’s most exciting young prospects when they acquired Michael Hage from the Montreal Canadiens in Sunday’s blockbuster Dylan Larkin trade. Now, fans have one very important question: When will Hage actually suit up for the Red Wings?

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

The answer could come as early as this spring, though there’s also a realistic chance Detroit waits until the beginning of the 2027-28 NHL season.

Hage, 20, is currently in his junior season at the University of Michigan, where he has been absolutely dominant. Through 13 games, the talented center has recorded five goals and 21 assists for 26 points, according to College Hockey News, making him one of college hockey’s most dangerous offensive players.

But while Detroit now owns his NHL rights, Hage remains unsigned and committed to finishing the current season with the Wolverines.

Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine (1), left, tends net against Michigan forward Michael Hage (19) during the second period of Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michael Hage Could Join Red Wings Following Michigan’s Season

The earliest realistic opportunity for Hage to join the Red Wings would come after Michigan’s hockey season concludes. Exactly when that happens will depend on how far the Wolverines advance in the NCAA Tournament.

If Michigan suffers an early tournament elimination, Hage could potentially sign his entry-level contract with Detroit in late March or early April. Depending on the timing and the Red Wings’ roster needs, that could give him an opportunity to make his NHL debut before the regular season ends.

However, there’s another possibility that Michigan fans would certainly welcome.

The Wolverines could make another deep NCAA Tournament run and potentially reach the National Championship Game on Saturday, April 10, 2027, in Washington, D.C. That happens to be the same day the NHL’s regular season concludes.

According to the NCAA’s official championship schedule, the 2027 Frozen Four takes place April 8 and 10 at Capital One Arena. If Michigan reaches the championship game, Hage would not be available to Detroit during the remaining regular season.

That means his NHL debut could potentially come during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, assuming Detroit qualifies, signs him, and decides he’s ready for that opportunity.

Red Wings Could Wait Until the 2027-28 Season

Of course, Detroit doesn’t necessarily need to rush its prized prospect into the NHL immediately.

Hage was selected 21st overall by Montreal in the 2024 NHL Draft and has developed into one of the game’s most highly regarded prospects. According to the Red Wings’ official trade announcement, he also collected 52 points in 39 games during the 2025-26 season at Michigan.

Those are impressive numbers, but producing at the NCAA level and becoming an impact NHL center are two different challenges.

Detroit could decide the better approach is to sign Hage following Michigan’s season and allow him to spend the summer preparing for his first professional training camp. That would put him in position to compete for an NHL roster spot when the 2027-28 season begins.

There’s also the possibility that Hage returns to Michigan for his senior season, although that would push his potential NHL arrival even further into the future. No official decision has been announced regarding his plans beyond the current college season.

Michael Hage Could Become a Huge Part of Detroit’s Future

When the Red Wings completed the Dylan Larkin trade, Hage immediately became one of the most exciting pieces of Detroit’s future. His offensive production at Michigan certainly provides plenty of reasons for fans to be optimistic.

Interestingly, Hage was already connected to Detroit months before the trade, thanks partly to his proximity to the organization and his relationship with Michigan teammate Will Horcoff, the son of interim Red Wings general manager Shawn Horcoff.

For a Detroit team that just traded its longtime No. 1 center, developing Hage into a future top-six contributor would be an enormous victory.

So, when will fans finally see him wearing the Winged Wheel?

The earliest possibility is late March or April 2027, depending on Michigan’s NCAA Tournament run. But the start of the 2027-28 NHL season may be the more realistic target if Detroit wants to give him a full offseason to prepare.

Either way, Hage’s arrival is already one of the most anticipated developments in Detroit’s future.