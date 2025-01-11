fb
Saturday, January 11, 2025
When Will the Detroit Lions Know Their Divisional Round Opponent?

By W.G. Brady
The 2024 NFL Playoffs officially kick off this Saturday afternoon, and for the Detroit Lions, the excitement is just beginning. After a stellar 15-2 regular season, the Lions have earned a well-deserved break as they sit out Wild Card Weekend, preparing for their Divisional Round matchup next weekend. However, despite having the luxury of rest, the Lions and their fans still don’t know exactly who they will host at Ford Field in the Divisional Round.

So, when will the Lions finally know their opponent? Here's everything you need to know about the Wild Card schedule and how it impacts the Lions' next opponent.

The NFC Wild Card Schedule

The Lions, as the NFC’s No. 1 seed, will host the lowest remaining seed after the conclusion of the Wild Card round. Here’s the full schedule for the NFC Wild Card games:

Sunday, Jan. 12:

  • (7) Packers at (2) Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)
  • (6) Commanders at (3) Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo)

Monday, Jan. 13:

  • (5) Vikings vs. (4) Rams in Arizona, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, fubo)

When Will the Lions Know Their Opponent?

The earliest the Lions could know who they’ll play is Sunday evening, as soon as the Packers-Eagles game concludes. If the Packers (No. 7 seed) pull off an upset and defeat the Eagles, the Lions will immediately know they will host the Packers next weekend at Ford Field.

However, if the Packers lose, Lions fans will need to keep an eye on the next game, which features the Washington Commanders (No. 6 seed) at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 3 seed). If the Commanders win, they would become the lowest remaining seed, and the Lions will face them in the Divisional Round.

But if the Packers and Commanders both lose, Lions fans will have to wait until Monday night to find out their opponent. In this case, the Lions’ opponent would be determined by the result of the Rams (No. 4 seed) vs. Vikings (No. 5 seed) game.

Bottom Line

So, while the Lions are resting this weekend, they will certainly have their eyes glued to the NFC Wild Card matchups. The earliest they could know their opponent is Sunday evening after the Packers-Eagles game, and the latest would be late Monday night following the Rams vs. Vikings game.

With the Lions having earned the No. 1 seed, the anticipation for their first playoff game in years is at a fever pitch. Lions fans will be eagerly watching every game, hoping for the best-case scenario for their team’s matchup.

