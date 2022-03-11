Where Detroit Lions stand in terms of available salary cap as free agency period draws near

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions did what everybody has been predicting would happen since the end of the season, they notified Trey Flowers that he will not be back for the 2022 season.

With the Lions deciding to move on from Flowers, they added a whopping $10.4 million in cap space as the free agency period quickly approaches. (Free agency period begins on March 16 at 4 p.m. EST)

With the Lions adding $10.4 million to their pot, the Lions will now have, $36.194 million (according to Over The Cap) in cap space, which is currently the sixth-most in the NFL as they head into free agency.

Now, it is important to remember that the Lions will also have to pay the players they select in the 2022 NFL Draft, which OTC projects to be $15,998,941. This means the Lions would have roughly $20.195 million to spend in free agency. (Note: They will not spend all of that as it is always wise to save cap space for in-season signings)

*The chart below from OTC does not include the $10.4 million saved by cutting Flowers

Even though the Lions will Top 10 cap space heading into free agency, I still do not anticipate them to make a huge splash as I believe that GM Brad Holmes knows the team is still a ways away from competing for a Super Bowl.

That being said, if Holmes decides to go all-in and sign S Marcus Williams, WR Allen Robinson, and LB Bobby Wagner (reports suggest the Lions are interested) things could get interesting in 2022.