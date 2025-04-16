Where the Detroit Lions Rank Among NFL’s Most Expensive Offensive Lines in 2025

The Detroit Lions are spending $63.9 million on their offensive line in 2025. But with a dominant run game and top-tier protection, it’s paying off.

When it comes to protecting the quarterback and paving the way for the run game, you usually get what you pay for. And in 2025, the Detroit Lions are spending big up front — ranking 6th in the NFL with $63.9 million committed to their offensive line, according to the latest financial data.

That’s not pocket change. But if you ask General Manager Brad Holmes or Head Coach Dan Campbell, they’d probably tell you: it’s money well spent.

Detroit Lions mock draft 2025

Why the Lions Are Willing to Pay Up

The Lions’ offensive line has been the heartbeat of their identity during the team’s rise over the last few seasons. With Penei Sewell earning All-Pro recognition and Taylor Decker still holding down the left side, Detroit boasts one of the league’s most consistent and physical lines.

Add in Frank Ragnow, arguably the best center in football when healthy, and you’ve got a foundation most teams would envy. So, yes — it’s expensive. But it’s also intentional.

This group is built to protect Jared Goff, open holes for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and set the tone in the trenches — something Campbell has preached since day one.

How Does It Compare Around the League?

Detroit’s $63.9 million offensive line spend puts them just behind the Vikings ($64.4M) and ahead of the Broncos ($62.3M). Leading the league are the Panthers, somehow shelling out a jaw-dropping $95.3 million despite finishing 2024 with one of the worst offensive outputs in the NFL.

Here’s the top five most expensive O-lines heading into the 2025 season. (H/T to Dov Kleiman)

  1. Panthers – $95.3M
  2. Chiefs – $81.5M
  3. Giants – $67.7M
  4. Bears – $66.1M
  5. Vikings – $64.4M
  6. Lions – $63.9M

And at the other end? The Ravens rank dead last with just $19.8 million allocated to their offensive line — less than a third of Detroit’s total.

Detroit Lions starting offense Penei Sewell knows he has to be better Detroit Lions starting offense Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Packers Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Bears Penei Sewell has message for critics of Dan Campbell Penei Sewell has warning Detroit Lions PFF Grades Detroit Lions All-Pro Penei Sewell throws out first pitch Penei Sewell Agrees To MASSIVE Contract

Is the Investment Paying Off?

Absolutely. The Lions ranked among the league’s best in rushing offense, sack rate, and pass protection efficiency in 2024. Jared Goff had time to work, and the run game helped Detroit control the clock in key moments.

Now, as they aim for another deep postseason run in 2025, the front five remains one of the team’s biggest strengths — and that’s no accident.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are spending big on their offensive line — and it’s not just for show. This is a deliberate investment in the team’s identity, quarterback, and future success. With the franchise squarely in its Super Bowl window, this kind of spending isn’t just smart — it’s necessary.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners
Detroit Lions mock draft 2025
Where the Detroit Lions Rank Among NFL’s Most Expensive Offensive Lines in 2025