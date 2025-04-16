Where the Detroit Lions Rank Among NFL’s Most Expensive Offensive Lines in 2025

The Detroit Lions are spending $63.9 million on their offensive line in 2025. But with a dominant run game and top-tier protection, it’s paying off.

When it comes to protecting the quarterback and paving the way for the run game, you usually get what you pay for. And in 2025, the Detroit Lions are spending big up front — ranking 6th in the NFL with $63.9 million committed to their offensive line, according to the latest financial data.

That’s not pocket change. But if you ask General Manager Brad Holmes or Head Coach Dan Campbell, they’d probably tell you: it’s money well spent.

Why the Lions Are Willing to Pay Up

The Lions’ offensive line has been the heartbeat of their identity during the team’s rise over the last few seasons. With Penei Sewell earning All-Pro recognition and Taylor Decker still holding down the left side, Detroit boasts one of the league’s most consistent and physical lines.

Add in Frank Ragnow, arguably the best center in football when healthy, and you’ve got a foundation most teams would envy. So, yes — it’s expensive. But it’s also intentional.

This group is built to protect Jared Goff, open holes for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and set the tone in the trenches — something Campbell has preached since day one.

How Does It Compare Around the League?

Detroit’s $63.9 million offensive line spend puts them just behind the Vikings ($64.4M) and ahead of the Broncos ($62.3M). Leading the league are the Panthers, somehow shelling out a jaw-dropping $95.3 million despite finishing 2024 with one of the worst offensive outputs in the NFL.

Here’s the top five most expensive O-lines heading into the 2025 season. (H/T to Dov Kleiman)

Panthers – $95.3M Chiefs – $81.5M Giants – $67.7M Bears – $66.1M Vikings – $64.4M Lions – $63.9M

And at the other end? The Ravens rank dead last with just $19.8 million allocated to their offensive line — less than a third of Detroit’s total.

Is the Investment Paying Off?

Absolutely. The Lions ranked among the league’s best in rushing offense, sack rate, and pass protection efficiency in 2024. Jared Goff had time to work, and the run game helped Detroit control the clock in key moments.

Now, as they aim for another deep postseason run in 2025, the front five remains one of the team’s biggest strengths — and that’s no accident.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are spending big on their offensive line — and it’s not just for show. This is a deliberate investment in the team’s identity, quarterback, and future success. With the franchise squarely in its Super Bowl window, this kind of spending isn’t just smart — it’s necessary.