Where the Detroit Lions would be picking in the 2022 draft if the season ended after Week 11

Week 10 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books (except for Monday Night Football) and the Detroit Lions are sitting at 0-9-1.

Since it is a foregone conclusion that the Lions will be fighting more for a higher pick in the 2022 NFL Draft rather than a playoff spot, we thought it would be fun (maybe the wrong choice of word) to keep you up to date on there the Lions currently stand.

So, if the season were to end today, the Lions would have the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 24 overall pick (via Rams) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We will keep you up to date on where the Lions stand as each week of the regular season concludes.

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS STREAK 1 Detroit 0-9-1 .050 — .540 Lost 1 2 NY Jets 2-8 .200 1.5 .500 Lost 3 3 Jacksonville 2-8 .200 1.5 .508 Lost 2 4 Houston 2-8 .200 1.5 .514 Won 1 5 NY Giants 3-7 .300 2.5 .514 Lost 1 6 Seattle NYJ 3-7 .300 2.5 .520 Lost 2 7 Chicago NYG 3-7 .300 2.5 .520 Lost 5 8 Miami PHI 4-7 .364 3.0 .480 Won 3 9 Atlanta 4-6 .400 3.5 .454 Lost 2 10 Washington 4-6 .400 3.5 .520 Won 2 11 Philadelphia 5-6 .455 4.0 .462 Won 2 12 Carolina 5-6 .455 4.0 .494 Lost 1 13 Denver 5-5 .500 4.5 .483 Lost 1 14 San Francisco MIA 5-5 .500 4.5 .497 Won 2 15 Las Vegas 5-5 .500 4.5 .526 Lost 3 16 Indianapolis PHI 6-5 .545 5.0 .491 Won 3 17 Cleveland 6-5 .545 5.0 .543 Won 1 18 Pittsburgh 5-4-1 .550 5.0 .540 Lost 1 WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS 19 New Orleans 5-5 .500 4.5 .503 Lost 3 20 Minnesota 5-5 .500 4.5 .511 Won 2 21 Buffalo 6-4 .600 5.5 .458 Lost 1 22 LA Chargers 6-4 .600 5.5 .523 Won 1 23 Cincinnati 6-4 .600 5.5 .491 Won 1 24 LA Rams DET 7-3 .700 6.5 .489 Lost 2 DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS 25 Kansas City 7-4 .636 6.0 .560 Won 4 26 New England 7-4 .636 6.0 .466 Won 5 27 Dallas 7-3 .700 6.5 .506 Lost 1 28 Tampa Bay 7-3 .700 6.5 .466 Won 1 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS 29 Baltimore 7-3 .700 6.5 .520 Won 1 30 Green Bay 8-3 .727 7.0 .471 Lost 1 SUPER BOWL TEAMS 31 Tennessee 8-3 .727 7.0 .457 Lost 1 32 Arizona 9-2 .818 8.0 .471 Won 1