Where the Detroit Lions would be picking in the 2022 draft if the season ended after Week 13

THE LIONS WON!

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books (except for Monday Night Football) and the Detroit Lions are sitting at 1-10-1.

Since it is a foregone conclusion that the Lions will be fighting more for a higher pick in the 2022 NFL Draft rather than a playoff spot, we thought it would be fun (maybe the wrong choice of word) to keep you up to date on there the Lions currently stand.

So, if the season were to end today, the Lions would have the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 24 overall pick (via Rams) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We will keep you up to date on where the Lions stand as each week of the regular season concludes.

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS STREAK 1 Detroit 1-10-1 .125 — .529 Won 1 2 Jacksonville 2-10 .167 0.5 .505 Lost 4 3 Houston 2-10 .167 0.5 .505 Lost 2 4 NY Jets 3-9 .250 1.5 .505 Lost 1 5 Seattle NYJ 4-8 .333 2.5 .507 Won 1 6 Chicago NYG 4-8 .333 2.5 .517 Lost 1 7 NY Giants 4-8 .333 2.5 .527 Lost 1 8 Atlanta 5-7 .417 3.5 .466 Lost 1 9 Carolina 5-7 .417 3.5 .502 Lost 2 10 Minnesota 5-7 .417 3.5 .512 Lost 2 11 New Orleans 5-7 .417 3.5 .522 Lost 5 12 Philadelphia 6-7 .462 4.0 .478 Won 1 13 Miami PHI 6-7 .462 4.0 .478 Won 5 14 Denver 6-6 .500 4.5 .488 Lost 1 15 Las Vegas 6-6 .500 4.5 .534 Lost 1 16 Cleveland 6-6 .500 4.5 .539 Lost 1 17 Indianapolis PHI 7-6 .538 5.0 .485 Won 1 18 Pittsburgh 6-5-1 .542 5.0 .527 Won 1 WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS 19 San Francisco MIA 6-6 .500 4.5 .488 Lost 1 20 Washington 6-6 .500 4.5 .519 Won 4 21 Buffalo 7-5 .583 5.5 .476 Lost 1 22 Cincinnati 7-5 .583 5.5 .483 Lost 1 23 LA Chargers 7-5 .583 5.5 .522 Won 1 24 LA Rams DET 8-4 .667 6.5 .485 Won 1 DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS 25 Dallas 8-4 .667 6.5 .517 Won 1 26 Kansas City 8-4 .667 6.5 .554 Won 5 27 Baltimore 8-4 .667 6.5 .517 Lost 1 28 Tampa Bay 9-3 .750 7.5 .471 Won 3 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS 29 Tennessee 8-4 .667 6.5 .454 Lost 2 30 Green Bay 9-3 .750 7.5 .468 Won 1 SUPER BOWL TEAMS 31 New England 9-4 .692 7.0 .464 Won 7 32 Arizona 10-2 .833 8.5 .456 Won 2