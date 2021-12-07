Where the Detroit Lions would be picking in the 2022 draft if the season ended after Week 13

THE LIONS WON!
Week 13 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books (except for Monday Night Football) and the Detroit Lions are sitting at 1-10-1.
Since it is a foregone conclusion that the Lions will be fighting more for a higher pick in the 2022 NFL Draft rather than a playoff spot, we thought it would be fun (maybe the wrong choice of word) to keep you up to date on there the Lions currently stand.
So, if the season were to end today, the Lions would have the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 24 overall pick (via Rams) in the 2022 NFL Draft.
We will keep you up to date on where the Lions stand as each week of the regular season concludes.
|PICK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|WIN%
|GB
|SOS
|STREAK
|1
|
Detroit
|1-10-1
|.125
|—
|.529
|Won 1
|2
|
Jacksonville
|2-10
|.167
|0.5
|.505
|Lost 4
|3
|
Houston
|2-10
|.167
|0.5
|.505
|Lost 2
|4
|
NY Jets
|3-9
|.250
|1.5
|.505
|Lost 1
|5
|
Seattle
|4-8
|.333
|2.5
|.507
|Won 1
|6
|
Chicago
|4-8
|.333
|2.5
|.517
|Lost 1
|7
|
NY Giants
|4-8
|.333
|2.5
|.527
|Lost 1
|8
|
Atlanta
|5-7
|.417
|3.5
|.466
|Lost 1
|9
|
Carolina
|5-7
|.417
|3.5
|.502
|Lost 2
|10
|
Minnesota
|5-7
|.417
|3.5
|.512
|Lost 2
|11
|
New Orleans
|5-7
|.417
|3.5
|.522
|Lost 5
|12
|
Philadelphia
|6-7
|.462
|4.0
|.478
|Won 1
|13
|
Miami
|6-7
|.462
|4.0
|.478
|Won 5
|14
|
Denver
|6-6
|.500
|4.5
|.488
|Lost 1
|15
|
Las Vegas
|6-6
|.500
|4.5
|.534
|Lost 1
|16
|
Cleveland
|6-6
|.500
|4.5
|.539
|Lost 1
|17
|
Indianapolis
|7-6
|.538
|5.0
|.485
|Won 1
|18
|
Pittsburgh
|6-5-1
|.542
|5.0
|.527
|Won 1
|WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
|19
|
San Francisco
|6-6
|.500
|4.5
|.488
|Lost 1
|20
|
Washington
|6-6
|.500
|4.5
|.519
|Won 4
|21
|
Buffalo
|7-5
|.583
|5.5
|.476
|Lost 1
|22
|
Cincinnati
|7-5
|.583
|5.5
|.483
|Lost 1
|23
|
LA Chargers
|7-5
|.583
|5.5
|.522
|Won 1
|24
|
LA Rams
|8-4
|.667
|6.5
|.485
|Won 1
|DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
|25
|
Dallas
|8-4
|.667
|6.5
|.517
|Won 1
|26
|
Kansas City
|8-4
|.667
|6.5
|.554
|Won 5
|27
|
Baltimore
|8-4
|.667
|6.5
|.517
|Lost 1
|28
|
Tampa Bay
|9-3
|.750
|7.5
|.471
|Won 3
|CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
|29
|
Tennessee
|8-4
|.667
|6.5
|.454
|Lost 2
|30
|
Green Bay
|9-3
|.750
|7.5
|.468
|Won 1
|SUPER BOWL TEAMS
|31
|
New England
|9-4
|.692
|7.0
|.464
|Won 7
|32
|
Arizona
|10-2
|.833
|8.5
|.456
|Won 2