Where the Detroit Lions would be picking in the 2022 draft if the season ended after Week 14

Week 14 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books and the Detroit Lions are sitting at 1-11-1.

Since it is a foregone conclusion that the Lions will be fighting more for a higher pick in the 2022 NFL Draft rather than a playoff spot, we thought it would be fun (maybe the wrong choice of word) to keep you up to date on there the Lions currently stand.

So, if the season were to end today, the Lions would have the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 24 overall pick (via Rams) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We will keep you up to date on where the Lions stand as each week of the regular season concludes.

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS STREAK 1 Detroit 1-11-1 .115 — .536 Lost 1 2 Jacksonville 2-11 .154 0.5 .507 Lost 5 3 Houston 2-11 .154 0.5 .507 Lost 3 4 NY Jets 3-10 .231 1.5 .502 Lost 2 5 Chicago NYG 4-9 .308 2.5 .518 Lost 2 6 NY Giants 4-9 .308 2.5 .534 Lost 2 7 Seattle NYJ 5-8 .385 3.5 .507 Won 2 8 Carolina 5-8 .385 3.5 .507 Lost 3 9 Atlanta 6-7 .462 4.5 .464 Won 1 10 Miami PHI 6-7 .462 4.5 .466 Won 5 11 Philadelphia 6-7 .462 4.5 .482 Won 1 12 Minnesota 6-7 .462 4.5 .509 Won 1 13 New Orleans 6-7 .462 4.5 .525 Won 1 14 Las Vegas 6-7 .462 4.5 .536 Lost 2 15 Pittsburgh 6-6-1 .500 5.0 .527 Lost 1 16 Denver 7-6 .538 5.5 .480 Won 1 17 Cincinnati 7-6 .538 5.5 .482 Lost 2 18 Cleveland 7-6 .538 5.5 .523 Won 1 WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS 19 Washington 6-7 .462 4.5 .529 Lost 1 20 Buffalo 7-6 .538 5.5 .473 Lost 2 21 Indianapolis PHI 7-6 .538 5.5 .480 Won 1 22 San Francisco MIA 7-6 .538 5.5 .491 Won 1 23 LA Chargers 8-5 .615 6.5 .518 Won 2 24 LA Rams DET 9-4 .692 7.5 .486 Won 2 DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS 25 Baltimore 8-5 .615 6.5 .518 Lost 2 26 Dallas 9-4 .692 7.5 .516 Won 2 27 Kansas City 9-4 .692 7.5 .550 Won 6 28 Arizona 10-3 .769 8.5 .473 Lost 1 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS 29 Tennessee 9-4 .692 7.5 .450 Won 1 30 Tampa Bay 10-3 .769 8.5 .471 Won 4 SUPER BOWL TEAMS 31 New England 9-4 .692 7.5 .466 Won 7 32 Green Bay 10-3 .769 8.5 .468 Won 2