Where the Detroit Lions would be picking in the 2022 draft if the season ended after Week 5

by

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books for the Detroit Lions and not surprisingly, they are sitting at 0-5.

Since it is a foregone conclusion that the Lions will be fighting more for a higher pick in the 2022 NFL Draft rather than a playoff spot, we thought it would be fun (maybe the wrong choice of word) to keep you up to date on there the Lions currently stand.

So, if the season were to end today, the Lions would have the No. 2 overall pick and the No. 24 overall pick (via Rams) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We will keep you up to date on where the Lions stand as each week of the regular season concludes.

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS

 STREAK
1
Jacksonville
 0-5 .000 .470 Lost 5
2
Detroit
 0-5 .000 .583 Lost 5
3
Miami
  PHI 
 1-4 .200 1.0 .458 Lost 4
4
NY Jets
 1-4 .200 1.0 .464 Lost 1
5
Houston
 1-4 .200 1.0 .470 Lost 4
6
NY Giants
 1-4 .200 1.0 .565 Lost 1
7
Indianapolis
  PHI 
 1-3 .250 1.5 .464 Won 1
8
Atlanta
 2-3 .400 2.0 .459 Won 1
9
New England
 2-3 .400 2.0 .476 Won 1
10
Philadelphia
 2-3 .400 2.0 .482 Won 1
11
San Francisco
  MIA 
 2-3 .400 2.0 .512 Lost 3
12
Seattle
  NYJ 
 2-3 .400 2.0 .512 Lost 1
13
Washington
 2-3 .400 2.0 .565 Lost 1
14
Pittsburgh
 2-3 .400 2.0 .578 Won 1
15
Minnesota
 2-3 .400 2.0 .583 Won 1
16
Kansas City
 2-3 .400 2.0 .607 Lost 1
17
Cincinnati
 3-2 .600 3.0 .482 Lost 1
18
New Orleans
 3-2 .600 3.0 .518 Won 1
WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
19
Tennessee
 3-2 .600 3.0 .386 Won 1
20
Denver
 3-2 .600 3.0 .464 Lost 2
21
Carolina
 3-2 .600 3.0 .506 Lost 2
22
Chicago
  NYG 
 3-2 .600 3.0 .524 Won 2
23
Cleveland
 3-2 .600 3.0 .542 Lost 1
24
LA Rams
  DET 
 4-1 .800 4.0 .482 Won 1
DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
25
Las Vegas
 3-2 .600 3.0 .518 Lost 2
26
Baltimore
 3-1 .750 3.5 .512 Won 3
27
Green Bay
 4-1 .800 4.0 .488 Won 4
28
Tampa Bay
 4-1 .800 4.0 .488 Won 2
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
29
Buffalo
 4-1 .800 4.0 .369 Won 4
30
Dallas
 4-1 .800 4.0 .506 Won 4
SUPER BOWL TEAMS
31
LA Chargers
 4-1 .800 4.0 .488 Won 3
32
Arizona
 5-0 1.000 5.0 .476 Won 5

