Where the Detroit Lions would be picking in the 2022 draft if the season ended after Week 6

Week 6 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books for the Detroit Lions and not surprisingly, they are sitting at 0-6.
Since it is a foregone conclusion that the Lions will be fighting more for a higher pick in the 2022 NFL Draft rather than a playoff spot, we thought it would be fun (maybe the wrong choice of word) to keep you up to date on there the Lions currently stand.
So, if the season were to end today, the Lions would have the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 28 overall pick (via Rams) in the 2022 NFL Draft.
We will keep you up to date on where the Lions stand as each week of the regular season concludes.
|PICK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|WIN%
|GB
|SOS
|STREAK
|1
|
Detroit
|0-6
|.000
|—
|.590
|Lost 6
|2
|
Miami
|1-5
|.167
|1.0
|.459
|Lost 5
|3
|
Jacksonville
|1-5
|.167
|1.0
|.465
|Won 1
|4
|
Houston
|1-5
|.167
|1.0
|.470
|Lost 5
|5
|
NY Giants
|1-5
|.167
|1.0
|.540
|Lost 2
|6
|
NY Jets
|1-4
|.200
|1.5
|.440
|Lost 1
|7
|
New England
|2-4
|.333
|2.0
|.459
|Lost 1
|8
|
Philadelphia
|2-4
|.333
|2.0
|.469
|Lost 1
|9
|
Indianapolis
|2-4
|.333
|2.0
|.490
|Won 1
|10
|
Seattle
|2-4
|.333
|2.0
|.535
|Lost 2
|11
|
Washington
|2-4
|.333
|2.0
|.540
|Lost 2
|12
|
Atlanta
|2-3
|.400
|2.5
|.439
|Won 1
|13
|
San Francisco
|2-3
|.400
|2.5
|.525
|Lost 3
|14
|
Denver
|3-3
|.500
|3.0
|.485
|Lost 3
|15
|
Carolina
|3-3
|.500
|3.0
|.495
|Lost 3
|16
|
Chicago
|3-3
|.500
|3.0
|.554
|Lost 1
|17
|
Cleveland
|3-3
|.500
|3.0
|.569
|Lost 2
|18
|
Kansas City
|3-3
|.500
|3.0
|.588
|Won 1
|WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
|19
|
Minnesota
|3-3
|.500
|3.0
|.574
|Won 2
|20
|
Pittsburgh
|3-3
|.500
|3.0
|.578
|Won 2
|21
|
New Orleans
|3-2
|.600
|3.5
|.495
|Won 1
|22
|
Buffalo
|4-2
|.667
|4.0
|.378
|Lost 1
|23
|
Tennessee
|4-2
|.667
|4.0
|.404
|Won 2
|24
|
Dallas
|5-1
|.833
|5.0
|.480
|Won 5
|DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
|25
|
Las Vegas
|4-2
|.667
|4.0
|.500
|Won 1
|26
|
LA Chargers
|4-2
|.667
|4.0
|.500
|Lost 1
|27
|
Tampa Bay
|5-1
|.833
|5.0
|.454
|Won 3
|28
|
LA Rams
|5-1
|.833
|5.0
|.500
|Won 2
|CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
|29
|
Cincinnati
|4-2
|.667
|4.0
|.510
|Won 1
|30
|
Green Bay
|5-1
|.833
|5.0
|.500
|Won 5
|SUPER BOWL TEAMS
|31
|
Baltimore
|5-1
|.833
|5.0
|.520
|Won 5
|32
|
Arizona
|6-0
|1.000
|6.0
|.480
|Won 6