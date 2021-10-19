Where the Detroit Lions would be picking in the 2022 draft if the season ended after Week 6

Week 6 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books for the Detroit Lions and not surprisingly, they are sitting at 0-6.

Since it is a foregone conclusion that the Lions will be fighting more for a higher pick in the 2022 NFL Draft rather than a playoff spot, we thought it would be fun (maybe the wrong choice of word) to keep you up to date on there the Lions currently stand.

So, if the season were to end today, the Lions would have the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 28 overall pick (via Rams) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We will keep you up to date on where the Lions stand as each week of the regular season concludes.

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS STREAK 1 Detroit 0-6 .000 — .590 Lost 6 2 Miami PHI 1-5 .167 1.0 .459 Lost 5 3 Jacksonville 1-5 .167 1.0 .465 Won 1 4 Houston 1-5 .167 1.0 .470 Lost 5 5 NY Giants 1-5 .167 1.0 .540 Lost 2 6 NY Jets 1-4 .200 1.5 .440 Lost 1 7 New England 2-4 .333 2.0 .459 Lost 1 8 Philadelphia 2-4 .333 2.0 .469 Lost 1 9 Indianapolis PHI 2-4 .333 2.0 .490 Won 1 10 Seattle NYJ 2-4 .333 2.0 .535 Lost 2 11 Washington 2-4 .333 2.0 .540 Lost 2 12 Atlanta 2-3 .400 2.5 .439 Won 1 13 San Francisco MIA 2-3 .400 2.5 .525 Lost 3 14 Denver 3-3 .500 3.0 .485 Lost 3 15 Carolina 3-3 .500 3.0 .495 Lost 3 16 Chicago NYG 3-3 .500 3.0 .554 Lost 1 17 Cleveland 3-3 .500 3.0 .569 Lost 2 18 Kansas City 3-3 .500 3.0 .588 Won 1 WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS 19 Minnesota 3-3 .500 3.0 .574 Won 2 20 Pittsburgh 3-3 .500 3.0 .578 Won 2 21 New Orleans 3-2 .600 3.5 .495 Won 1 22 Buffalo 4-2 .667 4.0 .378 Lost 1 23 Tennessee 4-2 .667 4.0 .404 Won 2 24 Dallas 5-1 .833 5.0 .480 Won 5 DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS 25 Las Vegas 4-2 .667 4.0 .500 Won 1 26 LA Chargers 4-2 .667 4.0 .500 Lost 1 27 Tampa Bay 5-1 .833 5.0 .454 Won 3 28 LA Rams DET 5-1 .833 5.0 .500 Won 2 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS 29 Cincinnati 4-2 .667 4.0 .510 Won 1 30 Green Bay 5-1 .833 5.0 .500 Won 5 SUPER BOWL TEAMS 31 Baltimore 5-1 .833 5.0 .520 Won 5 32 Arizona 6-0 1.000 6.0 .480 Won 6

