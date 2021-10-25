Where the Detroit Lions would be picking in the 2022 draft if the season ended after Week 7

Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books for the Detroit Lions and not surprisingly, they are sitting at 0-7.

Since it is a foregone conclusion that the Lions will be fighting more for a higher pick in the 2022 NFL Draft rather than a playoff spot, we thought it would be fun (maybe the wrong choice of word) to keep you up to date on there the Lions currently stand.

So, if the season were to end today, the Lions would have the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 28 overall pick (via Rams) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We will keep you up to date on where the Lions stand as each week of the regular season concludes.

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS STREAK 1 Detroit 0-7 .000 — .584 Lost 7 2 Miami PHI 1-6 .143 1.0 .477 Lost 6 3 Houston 1-6 .143 1.0 .491 Lost 6 4 NY Jets 1-5 .167 1.5 .451 Lost 2 5 Jacksonville 1-5 .167 1.5 .482 Won 1 6 Philadelphia 2-5 .286 2.0 .459 Lost 2 7 NY Giants 2-5 .286 2.0 .513 Won 1 8 Washington 2-5 .286 2.0 .541 Lost 3 9 Seattle NYJ 2-4 .333 2.5 .536 Lost 2 10 San Francisco MIA 2-4 .333 2.5 .544 Lost 4 11 New England 3-4 .429 3.0 .459 Won 1 12 Denver 3-4 .429 3.0 .478 Lost 4 13 Indianapolis PHI 3-4 .429 3.0 .496 Won 2 14 Carolina 3-4 .429 3.0 .505 Lost 4 15 Chicago NYG 3-4 .429 3.0 .570 Lost 2 16 Kansas City 3-4 .429 3.0 .588 Lost 1 17 Atlanta 3-3 .500 3.5 .427 Won 2 18 Pittsburgh 3-3 .500 3.5 .574 Won 2 WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS 19 Minnesota 3-3 .500 3.5 .561 Won 2 20 Cleveland 4-3 .571 4.0 .557 Won 1 21 New Orleans 3-2 .600 4.0 .504 Won 1 22 Buffalo 4-2 .667 4.5 .384 Lost 1 23 LA Chargers 4-2 .667 4.5 .491 Lost 1 24 Dallas 5-1 .833 5.5 .482 Won 5 DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS 25 Tennessee 5-2 .714 5.0 .409 Won 3 26 Cincinnati 5-2 .714 5.0 .491 Won 2 27 Tampa Bay 6-1 .857 6.0 .455 Won 4 28 LA Rams DET 6-1 .857 6.0 .504 Won 3 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS 29 Las Vegas 5-2 .714 5.0 .478 Won 2 30 Green Bay 6-1 .857 6.0 .482 Won 6 SUPER BOWL TEAMS 31 Baltimore 5-2 .714 5.0 .530 Lost 1 32 Arizona 7-0 1.000 7.0 .482 Won 7