Where the Detroit Lions would be picking in the 2022 draft if the season ended after Week 8

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books for the Detroit Lions and not surprisingly, they are sitting at 0-8.

Since it is a foregone conclusion that the Lions will be fighting more for a higher pick in the 2022 NFL Draft rather than a playoff spot, we thought it would be fun (maybe the wrong choice of word) to keep you up to date on there the Lions currently stand.

So, if the season were to end today, the Lions would have the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 30 overall pick (via Rams) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We will keep you up to date on where the Lions stand as each week of the regular season concludes.

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS STREAK 1 Detroit 0-8 .000 — .569 Lost 8 2 Houston 1-7 .125 1.0 .492 Lost 7 3 Miami PHI 1-7 .125 1.0 .496 Lost 7 4 Jacksonville 1-6 .143 1.5 .485 Lost 1 5 NY Giants 2-6 .250 2.0 .523 Lost 1 6 Washington 2-6 .250 2.0 .558 Lost 4 7 NY Jets 2-5 .286 2.5 .466 Won 1 8 Philadelphia 3-5 .375 3.0 .469 Won 1 9 Indianapolis PHI 3-5 .375 3.0 .496 Lost 1 10 Seattle NYJ 3-5 .375 3.0 .531 Won 1 11 Chicago NYG 3-5 .375 3.0 .546 Lost 3 12 Atlanta 3-4 .429 3.5 .457 Lost 1 13 San Francisco MIA 3-4 .429 3.5 .519 Won 1 14 Minnesota 3-4 .429 3.5 .550 Lost 1 15 New England 4-4 .500 4.0 .465 Won 2 16 Denver 4-4 .500 4.0 .472 Won 1 17 Cleveland 4-4 .500 4.0 .543 Lost 1 18 Kansas City 4-4 .500 4.0 .586 Won 1 WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS 19 Carolina 4-4 .500 4.0 .500 Won 1 20 LA Chargers 4-3 .571 4.5 .500 Lost 2 21 Pittsburgh 4-3 .571 4.5 .554 Won 3 22 Cincinnati 5-3 .625 5.0 .492 Lost 1 23 New Orleans 5-2 .714 5.5 .511 Won 3 24 Tampa Bay 6-2 .750 6.0 .481 Lost 1 DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS 25 Buffalo 5-2 .714 5.5 .408 Won 1 26 Las Vegas 5-2 .714 5.5 .473 Won 2 27 Dallas 6-1 .857 6.5 .481 Won 6 28 Green Bay 7-1 .875 7.0 .469 Won 7 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS 29 Baltimore 5-2 .714 5.5 .511 Lost 1 30 LA Rams DET 7-1 .875 7.0 .481 Won 4 SUPER BOWL TEAMS 31 Tennessee 6-2 .750 6.0 .426 Won 4 32 Arizona 7-1 .875 7.0 .489 Lost 1