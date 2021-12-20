Where the Detroit Lions would be picking in the 2022 draft if the season ended today

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions pulled off the huge upset against the Arizona Cardinals to improve to 2-11-1 on the season.

It was an awesome win to watch but if there was any negative at all that came from the game, it is that the Lions no longer control their own destiny for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In fact, the Lions dropped down to No. 2 following their win over the Cardinals, and as of now, with four games remaining in Week 15, they also still have the No. 24 pick, courtesy of the Rams.

Here is the full draft order as of now. We will put out an update on Wednesday morning after Week 15 is completed.

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS STREAK 1 Jacksonville 2-12 .143 — .508 Lost 6 2 Detroit 2-11-1 .179 0.5 .537 Won 1 3 Houston 3-11 .214 1.0 .498 Won 1 4 NY Jets 3-11 .214 1.0 .502 Lost 3 5 NY Giants 4-10 .286 2.0 .533 Lost 3 6 Chicago NYG 4-9 .308 2.5 .526 Lost 2 7 Carolina 5-9 .357 3.0 .502 Lost 4 8 Seattle NYJ 5-8 .385 3.5 .513 Won 2 9 Atlanta 6-8 .429 4.0 .463 Lost 1 10 Philadelphia 6-7 .462 4.5 .479 Won 1 11 New Orleans 6-7 .462 4.5 .515 Won 1 12 Minnesota 6-7 .462 4.5 .517 Won 1 13 Las Vegas 6-7 .462 4.5 .536 Lost 2 14 Miami PHI 7-7 .500 5.0 .455 Won 6 15 Denver 7-7 .500 5.0 .481 Lost 1 16 Pittsburgh 7-6-1 .536 5.5 .528 Won 1 17 Cleveland 7-6 .538 5.5 .526 Won 1 18 Baltimore 8-6 .571 6.0 .532 Lost 3 WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS 19 Washington 6-7 .462 4.5 .526 Lost 1 20 Buffalo 8-6 .571 6.0 .470 Won 1 21 San Francisco MIA 8-6 .571 6.0 .491 Won 2 22 LA Chargers 8-6 .571 6.0 .519 Lost 1 23 Indianapolis PHI 8-6 .571 6.0 .474 Won 2 24 LA Rams DET 9-4 .692 7.5 .487 Won 2 DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS 25 Cincinnati 8-6 .571 6.0 .483 Won 1 26 Tennessee 9-5 .643 7.0 .462 Lost 1 27 Arizona 10-4 .714 8.0 .483 Lost 2 28 Dallas 10-4 .714 8.0 .500 Won 3 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS 29 New England 9-5 .643 7.0 .468 Lost 1 30 Tampa Bay 10-3 .769 8.5 .466 Won 4 SUPER BOWL TEAMS 31 Kansas City 10-4 .714 8.0 .543 Won 7 32 Green Bay 11-3 .786 9.0 .478 Won 3