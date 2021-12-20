Where the Detroit Lions would be picking in the 2022 draft if the season ended today

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions pulled off the huge upset against the Arizona Cardinals to improve to 2-11-1 on the season.
It was an awesome win to watch but if there was any negative at all that came from the game, it is that the Lions no longer control their own destiny for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
In fact, the Lions dropped down to No. 2 following their win over the Cardinals, and as of now, with four games remaining in Week 15, they also still have the No. 24 pick, courtesy of the Rams.
Here is the full draft order as of now. We will put out an update on Wednesday morning after Week 15 is completed.
|PICK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|WIN%
|GB
|SOS
|STREAK
|1
|
Jacksonville
|2-12
|.143
|—
|.508
|Lost 6
|2
|
Detroit
|2-11-1
|.179
|0.5
|.537
|Won 1
|3
|
Houston
|3-11
|.214
|1.0
|.498
|Won 1
|4
|
NY Jets
|3-11
|.214
|1.0
|.502
|Lost 3
|5
|
NY Giants
|4-10
|.286
|2.0
|.533
|Lost 3
|6
|
Chicago
|4-9
|.308
|2.5
|.526
|Lost 2
|7
|
Carolina
|5-9
|.357
|3.0
|.502
|Lost 4
|8
|
Seattle
|5-8
|.385
|3.5
|.513
|Won 2
|9
|
Atlanta
|6-8
|.429
|4.0
|.463
|Lost 1
|10
|
Philadelphia
|6-7
|.462
|4.5
|.479
|Won 1
|11
|
New Orleans
|6-7
|.462
|4.5
|.515
|Won 1
|12
|
Minnesota
|6-7
|.462
|4.5
|.517
|Won 1
|13
|
Las Vegas
|6-7
|.462
|4.5
|.536
|Lost 2
|14
|
Miami
|7-7
|.500
|5.0
|.455
|Won 6
|15
|
Denver
|7-7
|.500
|5.0
|.481
|Lost 1
|16
|
Pittsburgh
|7-6-1
|.536
|5.5
|.528
|Won 1
|17
|
Cleveland
|7-6
|.538
|5.5
|.526
|Won 1
|18
|
Baltimore
|8-6
|.571
|6.0
|.532
|Lost 3
|WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
|19
|
Washington
|6-7
|.462
|4.5
|.526
|Lost 1
|20
|
Buffalo
|8-6
|.571
|6.0
|.470
|Won 1
|21
|
San Francisco
|8-6
|.571
|6.0
|.491
|Won 2
|22
|
LA Chargers
|8-6
|.571
|6.0
|.519
|Lost 1
|23
|
Indianapolis
|8-6
|.571
|6.0
|.474
|Won 2
|24
|
LA Rams
|9-4
|.692
|7.5
|.487
|Won 2
|DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
|25
|
Cincinnati
|8-6
|.571
|6.0
|.483
|Won 1
|26
|
Tennessee
|9-5
|.643
|7.0
|.462
|Lost 1
|27
|
Arizona
|10-4
|.714
|8.0
|.483
|Lost 2
|28
|
Dallas
|10-4
|.714
|8.0
|.500
|Won 3
|CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
|29
|
New England
|9-5
|.643
|7.0
|.468
|Lost 1
|30
|
Tampa Bay
|10-3
|.769
|8.5
|.466
|Won 4
|SUPER BOWL TEAMS
|31
|
Kansas City
|10-4
|.714
|8.0
|.543
|Won 7
|32
|
Green Bay
|11-3
|.786
|9.0
|.478
|Won 3