Where to sit if you want to catch Miguel Cabrera’s 500th home run

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will host the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park and those in attendance will be hoping to see Miguel Cabrera blast the 500th home run of his career.

But some fans in attendance will be hoping for more than just seeing Miggy’s 500th home run, they are hoping they will be the lucky fan that catches it. (Or at least comes out of the pile with the ball)

So, where should you sit if you are hoping to catch Cabrera’s 500th home run?

Well, according to a chart that shows where all of Miggy’s home runs have landed this season, your best chances of catching his 500th home run is if you are sitting in right field. In fact, all four of Cabrera’s home runs this season at Comerica Park were to right field.

So, if you are looking to get tickets to either tonight’s game or a game in the near future as Miggy chases No. 500, you will want to try to get tickets in sections 102, 103, 104, or 105.

If you catch the ball, you can thank me later.

This is the spray chart of where Miguel Cabrera has hit all of his home runs.

The four he hit at home were right field.

He has three off 0-1 counts and number 499 off Matt Harvey was on a 3-2 count. pic.twitter.com/ZT0RyV5RIH — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) August 13, 2021