Which Detroit Lions Position Group Is Most Improved in 2024?

The Detroit Lions have made several key improvements from a year ago, and one of the most impressive upgrades has come from their secondary. Specifically, the safety position has seen a remarkable rise, and according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Lions’ safety group is the most improved in the league.

A Dominant Duo in the Secondary

The Lions’ safety tandem of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph has been stellar in 2024. Both players have received outstanding grades from PFF, with Branch earning an overall grade of 90.7 and Joseph not far behind with a 90.6. This impressive performance has placed them among the top safeties in all of football, and they are the two highest-graded safeties in the NFC North.

Branch’s Continued Excellence

Brian Branch, who has become a staple in the Lions’ secondary, has maintained his high level of play from last season. He has not only excelled in his coverage skills but has also contributed significantly in run defense. His 90.7 overall grade is a testament to his well-rounded abilities, which make him one of the most complete safeties in the league.

Joseph’s Breakout Year

Kerby Joseph’s leap in 2024 has been nothing short of extraordinary. After struggling in previous seasons, Joseph has seen his overall grade surge from a mediocre 56.5 last year to an impressive 90.6 this year. This rise has placed him among the elite at his position, and his improvement in coverage (with an 88.6 grade) has been a huge asset to the Lions' defense.

The NFC North Safety Renaissance

The NFC North as a whole has experienced a safety renaissance in 2024, with the division boasting five of the top eight safeties in overall grade. However, the Lions stand out as the division’s leader in this area. With Branch and Joseph firmly entrenched as the top safety duo, the Lions’ defense has become one of the most formidable in the league.

Final Thoughts

The improvement at the safety position for the Lions is a key reason why their defense has taken such a positive step forward in 2024. With two highly-rated players in Branch and Joseph, the Lions have an elite secondary that can go toe-to-toe with any offense in the league. Their rise is one of the most exciting developments for the team this season, and it positions the Lions' defense for sustained success moving forward.

As of now, the safety group is undoubtedly the most improved position for the Detroit Lions in 2024, and they will play a key role in the team’s aspirations for a deep playoff run.