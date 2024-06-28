Which Detroit Tigers Are On The Trading Block?







Detroit Tigers Preparing to Become Trade Deadline Sellers After Recent Skid

The Detroit Tigers’ recent slide is steering them towards becoming sellers at the upcoming trade deadline. After losing to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night, the Tigers now find themselves seven games below .500, deeply mired in the American League standings.

Currently, 15 games behind the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and 7 games out of the third Wild Card spot, Detroit’s chances of postseason contention look increasingly bleak. As a result, speculation is growing that they might offload several players ahead of the July 30 deadline.

4 Detroit Tigers Who Could Be Traded

Zachary Rotman of FanSided has listed four Detroit Tigers who could be traded before the deadline passes.

Andrew Chafin

Veteran left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin has remained a reliable bullpen option across his 11-year MLB tenure. Despite a 4.32 ERA this season, Chafin hasn’t surrendered a home run to left-handed hitters and has limited them to a .233/.313/.279 slash line. With a $4.25 million salary and a $6.5 million club option for 2025, Chafin’s affordability and effectiveness against lefties make him an attractive trade candidate.

Shelby Miller

Shelby Miller has impressed in relief roles this season, posting a 3.86 ERA in 21 appearances. Although Miller missed roughly a month due to injury, his return to form, highlighted by a .171 opponent batting average and a 6.5 percent walk rate, enhances his trade value. Given his $3 million salary and $4.25 million club option, Miller is a feasible acquisition for teams needing bullpen depth.

Mark Canha

Mark Canha has been a consistent performer despite the Detroit Tigers struggles, contributing a .244/.353/.368 slash line along with six home runs and 30 RBIs over 72 games (following Monday’s game). Notably versatile, Canha has played as a DH, first baseman, and corner outfielder. With his impressive .921 OPS against lefties and an $11.5 million contract expiring at season’s end, Canha is expected to draw interest from teams looking to bolster their offense.

Jack Flaherty

The Detroit Tigers’ signing of Jack Flaherty during the offseason has paid off, with the right-hander delivering a solid 3.24 ERA in 15 starts. Flaherty’s 115 strikeouts against 14 walks over 89 innings and a 1.00 WHIP make him a prime target. Though he will be a rental player, Flaherty’s performance is likely to command a significant return. The Tigers stand to benefit substantially from trading him, provided they proceed before the deadline.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Detroit Tigers’ focus is expected to shift towards reconfiguring their roster, leveraging these players’ performances to potentially secure future assets.

