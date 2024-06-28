in Tigers Notes

Which Detroit Tigers Are On The Trading Block?

180 Views



Detroit Tigers Preparing to Become Trade Deadline Sellers After Recent Skid

The Detroit Tigers’ recent slide is steering them towards becoming sellers at the upcoming trade deadline. After losing to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night, the Tigers now find themselves seven games below .500, deeply mired in the American League standings.

Currently, 15 games behind the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and 7 games out of the third Wild Card spot, Detroit’s chances of postseason contention look increasingly bleak. As a result, speculation is growing that they might offload several players ahead of the July 30 deadline.

4 Detroit Tigers Who Could Be Traded

Zachary Rotman of FanSided has listed four Detroit Tigers who could be traded before the deadline passes.

Craig Monroe Detroit Tigers assign Tarik Skubal when Jackson Jobe will make Spring Training debut Detroit Tigers P Jackson Jobe Ryan Kreidler does not hold back Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Wenceel Perez

Andrew Chafin

Veteran left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin has remained a reliable bullpen option across his 11-year MLB tenure. Despite a 4.32 ERA this season, Chafin hasn’t surrendered a home run to left-handed hitters and has limited them to a .233/.313/.279 slash line. With a $4.25 million salary and a $6.5 million club option for 2025, Chafin’s affordability and effectiveness against lefties make him an attractive trade candidate.

Shelby Miller

Shelby Miller has impressed in relief roles this season, posting a 3.86 ERA in 21 appearances. Although Miller missed roughly a month due to injury, his return to form, highlighted by a .171 opponent batting average and a 6.5 percent walk rate, enhances his trade value. Given his $3 million salary and $4.25 million club option, Miller is a feasible acquisition for teams needing bullpen depth.

Mark Canha

Mark Canha has been a consistent performer despite the Detroit Tigers struggles, contributing a .244/.353/.368 slash line along with six home runs and 30 RBIs over 72 games (following Monday’s game). Notably versatile, Canha has played as a DH, first baseman, and corner outfielder. With his impressive .921 OPS against lefties and an $11.5 million contract expiring at season’s end, Canha is expected to draw interest from teams looking to bolster their offense.

Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty

The Detroit Tigers’ signing of Jack Flaherty during the offseason has paid off, with the right-hander delivering a solid 3.24 ERA in 15 starts. Flaherty’s 115 strikeouts against 14 walks over 89 innings and a 1.00 WHIP make him a prime target. Though he will be a rental player, Flaherty’s performance is likely to command a significant return. The Tigers stand to benefit substantially from trading him, provided they proceed before the deadline.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Detroit Tigers’ focus is expected to shift towards reconfiguring their roster, leveraging these players’ performances to potentially secure future assets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Michigan WR Roman Wilson 2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions Michigan football recruits poached Michigan Football Injury Report Michigan Football unveils uniform combo Michigan Football Fires Conor Stalions resigns Michigan lawmakers send letter to Big Ten Michigan Football National Champion calls out Ohio State Michigan Football lands QB Carter Smith Michigan Football coach deletes social media account Jesse Minter trolling Ohio State Michigan's QB for 2024 Michigan Football contacts top transfer Michigan Football Early Signing Day Dug McDaniel Enters Transfer Portal Wolverines C.J. Charleston

Wolverines Lock Down Marshall and Kanka for 2025