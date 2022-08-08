It seems like more often than not, an NFL team manages to go from worst to first in their division and it got us thinking, which last-place team from 2021 will rise up in 2022?

Just one season ago, the Cincinnati Bengals not only went from worst to first in the AFC North but they also made a run all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Which NFL team will go from the dungeon to the penthouse in 2022?

I predict that one of the NFL teams listed below will go from worst to first in 2022 but the question is, which one?

Here are the last-place teams from the 2021 season listed in order of their record.

Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

Denver Broncos (7-10)

Seattle Seahawks (7-10)

Carolina Panthers (5-12)

New York Jets (4-13)

New York Giants (4-13)

Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)

Now, I have already gone on record (multiple times) as saying that the Detroit Lions will be the most improved team in the NFL in terms of their record from last year, but I am not ready to say they will surpass the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.

When looking at the teams above, there is no doubt in my mind that the Baltimore Ravens have the best chance of going from worst to first in 2022 and I am predicting they will do just that.

That being said, don’t be surprised if the Denver Broncos, who added Russell Wilson to the mix during the offseason, also cause some trouble in the AFC

Nation, which NFL team do you think has the best chance of going from worst to first in 2022?

