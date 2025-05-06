Which of the Detroit Lions Undrafted Free Agents Could Make the Team

The Detroit Lions came out of the 2025 NFL Draft with seven players they feel have a chance to contribute this season. But the team was also busy afterward, signing close to a dozen undrafted free agents. While expectations are understandably lower for those players, that doesn’t mean they won’t have a chance to make Detroit’s 53-man roster or practice squad and be a factor for the Lions.

After all, if the Lions are finally going to get over the hump and get to the Super Bowl, they'll need contributions from everyone on the roster. That means leaving no stone unturned, even if they're already among the betting favorites in the NFC for the upcoming season.

Jackson Meeks, WR

The Lions showed that they were serious about adding depth at wide receiver by drafting Isaac TeSlaa in the third round and Dominic Lovett in the seventh round. But that doesn’t mean you can overlook Meeks. He won two national championships as a reserve at Georgia before having a breakout season at Syracuse in 2024, earning Second-Team All-ACC honors on a team that won 10 games. Meeks is what you might call a jack-of-all-trades wide receiver. He doesn’t have one skill that stands out, but he’s a well-rounded player with good size and excellent hands. He could potentially provide depth for the Lions at wide receiver. Despite Detroit taking Lovett in the seventh round over him, Meeks has a good chance to beat out his former Georgia teammate for a roster spot with the Lions.

Zach Horton, TE

Horton is exactly the type of player that Dan Campbell loves. He’s a hard-nosed player who’s going to do the dirty work for the team, even if he doesn’t put up big numbers. Horton worked his way up, starting his college career at James Madison before playing last season at Indiana, contributing to the Hoosiers on their way to the College Football Playoff. The competition for the third-string tight end looks wide open, allowing Horton to fight for that spot. But since he also has the skills to play fullback, Horton’s versatility could help him land a roster spot. Since the Lions don’t have a true fullback on the roster, Horton’s odds of making the team will be improved if he can show during the preseason that he can play both spots.

Mason Miller, OT

It’s no secret why the Lions signed Miller. His offensive coordinator at North Dakota State for much of his career was Tyler Roehl, who is Detroit’s new tight ends coach. Another good reason why the Lions are giving him a chance is his 6’7’ frame. While he played at the FCS level in college and lacks elite athleticism, Miller has the size to be an offensive tackle in the NFL. While the Lions drafted two offensive tackles, Detroit’s depth at tackle is lacking. That will give Miller a chance to push for a backup spot on the roster

Keith Cooper Jr., Edge

Whether it’s a clear need on the roster or not, there’s nothing wrong with adding more edge rushers to the mix. Even after the Lions used a sixth-round pick on Ahmed Hassanein, they signed Cooper as an undrafted free agent, giving him a chance to make the roster as well. While his size and athleticism don’t necessarily stand out, Cooper earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors at Houston this past season, so he proved in college that he can produce. If the Lions plan on carrying five or six edge rushers this season, Cooper could have a spot on the roster. If not, he’s a good player to stash on the practice squad.

Kye Robichaux, RB

The odds of anyone in Detroit’s backfield other than Jahmyr Gibbs or David Montgomery getting significant touches this season are slim. But it’s still a good idea for the Lions to have a couple of warm bodies to serve as running back depth just in case. That’s where Robichaux enters the picture. He was the featured back in a deep Boston College backfield last season, leading the team with 10 rushing touchdowns. Robichaux is more of a power back than a true speedster, which means he brings something different to the table than current backups Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki. Being useful in short-yardage situations is what could put Robichaux on Detroit’s roster and give him a few carries with the Lions this season.