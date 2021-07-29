White Sox and Indians pull off intradivisional trade

According to a report from Jeff Passan, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians have pulled of a rare intradivisional trade.

Passan is reporting that the White Sox have acquired 2B Cesar Hernandez from the Indians.

No further details of the trade have been revealed at the time of posting.

The Chicago White Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire second baseman Cesar Hernandez from Cleveland, sources tell ESPN. White Sox have long been in the market for a second baseman. And now they get one in the 31-year-old Hernandez, who is hitting .231/.307/.431 with 18 homers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021