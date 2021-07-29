White Sox and Indians pull off intradivisional trade

by

According to a report from Jeff Passan, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians have pulled of a rare intradivisional trade.

Passan is reporting that the White Sox have acquired 2B Cesar Hernandez from the Indians.

No further details of the trade have been revealed at the time of posting.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.