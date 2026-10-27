Tarik Skubal was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers near the 2026 MLB trade deadline, and he will become a free agent this winter. Jim Bowden of The Athletic ranked him the No. 1 free agent on the board, and one of the three teams Bowden named as a best fit plays in the Tigers’ own division.

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That is the part that matters in Detroit. If the Chicago White Sox are the team that signs Skubal, the Tigers lose their ace to a club that went 84-78 and reached the AL Division Series this month while Detroit finished 76-86 and fourth in the AL Central, and they would be staring at him inside the division for the length of whatever deal he signs.

Bowden’s top 40 free agent list has Skubal at No. 1, and on where the left-hander fits, Bowden wrote, “Best team fits: New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox.” Chicago is on that list for a reason. The White Sox took the American League’s final wild-card spot at 84-78, beat the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Series, then lost the ALDS to Cleveland after leading the series 2-0, becoming the first team in history to follow three straight 100-loss seasons with a playoff berth.

What Tarik Skubal Would Cost the White Sox

It would still be stunning to see the White Sox outbid the Mets, the Dodgers, or the Tigers for Skubal long-term. Detroit has been called a true contender to bring him back. Here is Bowden’s full write-up on him, with the 2026 numbers matching his ESPN player page:

“Skubal won the American League Cy Young Award in 2024 and 2025. After earning a record arbitration award, he hit a bump in the road early in his free-agent walk season when he had an elbow procedure now dubbed the “Skubal scope” in early May. He returned from the surgery in only six weeks, not soon enough to save the Tigers’ season but plenty early enough for him to put together an outstanding year. Skubal was traded from the Tigers to the Dodgers at the deadline. Once healthy and settled with L.A., he was the best left-handed starting pitcher in the game to finish the season. For the season, he had a 2.72 ERA in 158 2/3 innings, with 186 strikeouts against only 27 walks. Skubal made two postseason starts for the Dodgers, allowing three runs in 11 innings. He’s a true ace in his prime years and will be the most sought-after free-agent pitcher for those teams that can afford him. He’ll break all contract records for a free-agent pitcher once he signs.” Related coverage The Athletic Sees Casey Mize Back in Detroit Read more →

The record Bowden is talking about belongs to another Dodger. Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million deal is the largest contract ever given to a pitcher, and there is a very good chance Skubal clears it. Bowden’s prediction: “Anywhere from $350-$500 million depending on length of contract. He will become the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history in terms of AAV and guaranteed dollars.”

Chicago Has the Payroll Room to Try

The White Sox are not carrying much payroll into the winter. Luis Castillo, acquired from the Seattle Mariners at the deadline, is owed $22.75 million in 2027, and that is the largest single guarantee on Chicago’s books for next season. The entire roster accounts for roughly $73 million in guaranteed money for 2027. A club that just played in October with that little committed has room to make a splash, and the rotation is where it needs one.

What Detroit Loses if Chicago Wins the Bidding

It would be one thing for the Mets, the Dodgers, or the New York Yankees to hand Skubal a historic deal. Those are teams the Tigers see a handful of times a year. A division rival is different. If Detroit does not make a real attempt to bring him back and Skubal winds up on the South Side, heads are going to roll.